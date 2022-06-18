Olivia Munn 'Only Has Love' for Her Postpartum Body in Sweet Video With Son Malcolm

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce67yKbgpmT/ oliviamunn Verified The post partum road is rough, but it’s so worth it. 3h

Olivia Munn is saluting her postpartum body six months after welcoming her first baby.

The 41-year-old actress posted an adorable video on Instagram Friday of herself holding son Malcolm Hiệp as she swayed back and forth.

"My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.," she wrote on the clip, adding the caption, "The post partum road is rough, but it's so worth it."

Munn welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24 with comedian John Mulaney, and has not shied away from speaking out about the realities of motherhood.

Earlier this month, she shared that she spilled half of her baby formula amid the nationwide shortage.

The Violet star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her open suitcase with two containers of baby formula that had spilled inside the bag and onto the floor.

"When there's a formula shortage and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packed formula has popped open and half of it is now gone😢," she wrote.

Munn, who has been open about her struggles with breastfeeding Malcolm, addressed the shortage in May, stating that she was "panicking" because she "depends on formula" to feed her baby son.

"It's so crazy when people say 'if you breastfeed you won't have to worry about the formula shortage!' I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," Munn wrote on Twitter.

"I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn't be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don't have a choice," she added.

In February, Munn shared her breastfeeding woes with fans as she opened up about trying to nurse her then 10-week-old son with a "low supply" of milk.

The star admitted that she "cried and cried" when her attempts – which included lactation cookies, gummies, drinking liters of coconut water, and more – didn't work, and she "felt like [her] body was failing."

She also wore a "device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

"I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby," she added. "But then I said f— it."

"Breastfeeding is good..." she wrote alongside a video of herself nursing her son before switching to using a bottle. "And so is formula."

"To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it," she concluded the video.