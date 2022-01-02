Olivia Munn Celebrates the New Year in Happy Pic with Newborn Baby Boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Olivia Munn attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Olivia Munn is ringing in the new year as a new mom!

On Saturday, the 41-year-old actress shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram of herself cuddling beside her newborn baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

In the photograph, Malcolm — whose father is comedian John Mulaney — can be seen looking wide-eyed at his mother as she lays beside him cradling his hand with her own.

"Happy New Year," the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned the adorable pic.

RELATED: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Introduce Their Newborn Baby Boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney: 'Very in Love'

In the comments section, Munn received an outpouring of love from some of her famous friends.

"Congratulations! ❤️," wrote Vanessa Bryant while Elaine Welteroth said, "Cutiest little cutie!!!😍." Added Amanda Kloots: "Oh this makes me the happiest!!"

Late last month, Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced the world to their baby boy with a set of sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing a similar photograph as Munn, Mulaney wrote alongside his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney."

"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he added. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Munn Says Pregnancy Has Brought Up Past Body Image Insecurities: 'It's Really Hard'

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

Story continues

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added. He checked himself into rehab last December following a decades-long battle with addiction.

That same month, Munn told PEOPLE that she was "really excited" to become a mom, adding that they were "still deciding" whether to find out the baby's sex before the delivery.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney with Their 'Adora-bao' Son Malcolm Hiệp

"I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!" she shared, adding: "What's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women."

"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff," added Munn. "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I'm really excited."