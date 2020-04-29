Olivia Munn says Bryan Singer disappeared from 'X-Men: Apocalypse' set for 10 days

X-Men: Apocalypse (Credit: Fox)

Olivia Munn has said that Bryan Singer disappeared from the set of X-Men: Apocalypse for 10 days, leaving his assistants to relay details on how to keep filming via text messages.

The actress, who played Psylocke in the 2016 movie, told Variety that he left the film's set in Montreal to return to Los Angeles to deal with a 'thyroid issue', which left the film without a director.

“It’s the problem that I always had in this business, way before the #MeToo movement exposed so much. You’re in it and you see these people who keep failing up, and they’re not that great and you think, 'Really?'” she said.

“When we shot X-Men, I never shot a huge movie like that before. I didn’t know what was right or wrong, but I did know that it seems strange that Bryan Singer could check out and say he had a thyroid issue.

“Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a very high-level, working city, he said he had to go to L.A. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, 'Continue. Keep filming.' We’d be on set, I remember there’s a big scene that we’d have, and we’d come back from lunch and then one of Bryan’s assistants would come up and show us a cell phone with a text message on it.”

Oscar Isaac, Lana Condor, Carolina Bartczak, Olivia Munn, Evan Peters, Director Bryan Singer, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner and Alexandra Shipp, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy and Thomas Lemarquis (Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Prior to the movie's production, Singer had faced accusations of sexual abuse, claims that he denied and were later dismissed in court.

However, he's often been the centre of controversy, notably after he was fired from the production of Bohemian Rhapsody after alleged absences from the film's set, and clashing with the movie's star Rami Malek.

Dexter Fletcher was eventually drafted in to finish the movie, but Singer's name remained as the director's credit.

Munn went on: “And I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn’t realize that other people also thought it wasn’t normal. And the other people who thought it wasn’t normal would be people at high levels, people who make decisions on whether to hire this person. But this person is allowed to continue to go on. Fox still gives him Bohemian Rhapsody, and then we all know what happened.”

Reps for Singer told Variety: “He saw doctors in Montreal and then came back to see doctors in Los Angeles. And to the best of our recollection, it only affected two days of shooting.”