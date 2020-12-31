Olivia Jade Teases Return to YouTube Days After Lori Loughlin Is Released from Prison

Rachel Murray/Getty

Olivia Jade Giannulli is hinting at a YouTube comeback.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli shared two TikTok videos on Wednesday hinting that she may resurrect her YouTube channel, which has been inactive for over a year.

"Like this if I should bring back my #vlogzzzzz," she captioned the first video that featured her showing off a new beauty look. "Also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (I can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye ily.”

After a fan commented on Olivia's post, “Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!," the social media personality confirmed in a second video that she's on board to return to YouTube.

"Thank you so much for the sweet comment. First of all, comments like this actually make my day and I'm so grateful," she said. "And, okay. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!”

Olivia's plans come just days after Loughlin, 56, was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, where she served two months for her role in the college admissions scandal (Mossimo, 57, is currently serving his sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara).

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the Full House star shared an emotional reunion with daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21.

“It’s the end of a very long ordeal," said the source.

Earlier this month, Olivia broke her silence about her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal on Facebook's Red Table Talk, telling hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that the ordeal has "been hard."

"I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she said.

Loughlin and Mossimo were two of several parents named in last year's college admissions scandal. They were accused of paying scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia and Bella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. Both Loughlin and Mossimo insisted they were innocent for more than a year, but agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in May.

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up,'" Olivia said on Red Table Talk. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Olivia — whose YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers — is hoping to rebuild her career.

"She accepts responsibility for her part in it,” said the source. “Everything she worked for was put on hold because of all of this, but she wants to keep following her passions. She’s young. When it feels right, she does want to continue everything she had been building before. Her path hasn’t changed."