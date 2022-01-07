Olivia Jade talks admissions scandal, defends work ethic: 'I did put in a lot of work'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Olivia Jade Giannulli is setting the record straight – again.

During the first 2022 episode of her podcast, "Conversations with Olivia Jade," the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant invited psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher to share some New Year’s advice. During one segment of the episode, Olivia Jade, 22, read from a list of comments and reviews of her podcast to start a dialogue about navigating criticism and negative feedback.

"Even when I started YouTube pre-college scandal, pre-being in the media so much, I felt like I always promised myself, 'You're gonna focus on the positive, and we’re gonna try and stay away from the negative just for my own mental sanity,' " she said prior to reading the reviews.

"I want people to relate to this and get something out of it; I too have to be vulnerable and open for that to happen," she said referring to the theme of the episode, following Goldsher's advice of acknowledging one's personal struggles.

More: Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen voted off 'DWTS'; Suni Lee wows as blonde after last week's viral mishap

Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, poses with her mother, &quot;Full House&quot; star Lori Loughlin, at the 2019 &quot;An Unforgettable Evening&quot; in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 28, 2019. During an episode of her podcast, Giannulli discussed the impact her parents&#39; college admissions bribery scandal has had on people&#39;s perception of her work ethic.
Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, poses with her mother, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 28, 2019. During an episode of her podcast, Giannulli discussed the impact her parents' college admissions bribery scandal has had on people's perception of her work ethic.

One of the comments Olivia Jade read called into question her personal work ethic because of her celebrity status, a comment the YouTuber said she receives frequently: "What has she done to work hard ever? She’s Lori’s daughter."

"I am super aware that I have been given opportunities because of my parents, and I know that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life, but then there's also a part of me that feels ... it's tricky," Olivia Jade said. "It's hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy."

She defended her work ethic, citing the effort she's put into her YouTube channel as well as maintaining her high school GPA.

"There is a big misconception about me, I feel like at least personally, where I get that comment of, 'You don't work hard,' " she added. "But I didn't have to start my YouTube when I was 14; I did put in a lot of work. There's always rumors floating around about my grades — 'She clearly didn't work hard. She must have failed school.' "

'DWTS' highlights: Olivia Jade doesn't pull the 'pity card,' JoJo Siwa grooves with same-sex partner

Olivia Jade continued: "I don't even think I've ever said this publicly, but in high school I had straight A's and I worked really hard at school."

This is not the first time she has strived to prove she is a hard worker.

During a video segment on “DWTS,” she vowed to reveal another side of herself through her participation in the reality competition series. "I’m not trying to pull a pity card, but I need to move forward and do better," she said at the time. "I just want to show people I have a different side to me: I have a strong work ethic."

During the Jan. 3 podcast episode, Olivia Jade also opened up about therapy as a helpful tool in coping with the fallout of her parents' college admissions bribery scandal.

More: Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says she 'wasn't aware' of parents' actions

"I started (therapy) a few years ago when things went sideways in my family and with the college scandal," Olivia Jade said. "I just needed somebody to talk to. If you have the resource and you can, I would really recommend it."

She also explained that therapy has allowed her to become more aware of unresolved issues in her life, defying her initial expectations of therapy as a whole.

"When I first started (therapy), I wanted it to be good and everything to be healed and all this to work overnight or within a week's span," she said. "And I feel like it's been years, and I'm still dealing with things and I still have so many questions."

Lori Loughlin to return to acting for the first time since college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after college bribery scandal: I 'want to move on'

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Hannah Yasharoff, Sara M Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Jade on college admissions scandal, therapy, defends work ethic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

    Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take effect in 15 days, come as Mexico attempts to curb the number of people from South and Central America trying to enter the United States illegally via its territory. Venezuelans, many of whom have been departing their homeland due to the years of economic crisis the country has faced, do not currently need a visa to enter Mexico as tourists.

  • Southwestern B.C. prepares for another winter storm

    The south coast is bracing again for another winter storm. As Neetu Garcha reports, there is more than just snow in the forecast.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • 2022 Winter Classic brings magic and hope back to the NHL

    Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and

  • Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. In four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The two-time MVP got his 10th assist of the game by finding Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer that put the

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse: Anunoby’s improved strength, athleticism helping his offensive game

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised OG Anunoby’s developing strength and physicality to create shots and diversify his offensive game after their team’s win over the Knicks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.