Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after college admissions scandal: ‘I just want to move on and do better’

Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after college admissions scandal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nearly two years after posting her last vlog, Olivia Jade Giannulli is returning to her YouTube channel to give her 1.86 million subscribers a peek into her daily life.

The influencer daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took a hiatus from all social media for six months after her parents’ involvement in the college admission scandal was revealed. But after a steady return to Instagram, a false start on YouTube in 2019 and an interview on Red Table Talk, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Dec. 29 to ask if her followers would like to see a new vlog. On Thursday afternoon, “daily vlog x olivia jade” was released.

“I am really excited because obviously I haven’t filmed in a really long time and I’m just grateful to be back on YouTube and I’m really excited for you guys to watch this video. I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn’t want to like just start the vlog and me not address anything,” she said at the beginning of the video. “Obviously did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, why are you back? You can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there.”

Olivia added an editor’s note to say, “I don’t mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way Just for my own mental sanity, I don’t want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don’t have to watch, nobody’s forcing you.”

She also provided a disclaimer to explain that a portion of the ad revenue she makes off of all videos going forward will be donated to “a charity I work with and really admire.” No other details about the charity were offered.

The video is the first released on the Olivia Jade YouTube channel in just over a year, after the influencer, who once posted weekly videos, attempted to return to her page in late 2019. Her last regular video — a clothing haul — was posted on March 11, 2019, just one day before her parents were charged with possible mail fraud. On December 1, 2019, nine months later, Jade released a video titled “hi again” announcing that she was likely going to start creating content again.

“I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about and I really like to do,” she said at the time. She also noted that she wasn’t legally allowed to talk about the lawsuit that her parents were embroiled in. “I debated for like seven or eight months, well if I can’t talk about it is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back.”

On December 17, 2019, Olivia posted another video sharing her everyday makeup routine. The video was the last published on her YouTube channel until now.

While Olivia kept a low profile throughout her parents’ court proceedings, aside from posting selfies on Instagram, the influencer made an appearance on Red Table Talk on December 8, 2020 to break her silence. “I was not fully aware of what was going on,” she told the women of her admission to the University of Southern California. “I felt so ashamed and embarrassed.”

At the time of the interview, both of Olivia’s parents were in prison for participating in the nationwide bribery scheme. Loughlin has since been released after completing the two months of incarceration as part of her sentence, while Mossimo is still serving his five-month sentence after surrendering on Nov. 19.

Olivia said that her parents going to prison was “necessary for us to move on and move forward.” As for her own life and career, the influencer shared that she was ready for a new start.

“What’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never be given a second chance,” she said on the Facebook Watch show. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

