Olivia Jade Giannulli Supports Jacob Elordi at “Saturday Night Live ”Afterparty in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!

The actor made his 'SNL' hosting debut on Saturday before attending the show's afterparty with girlfriend Giannulli

Olivia Jade Giannulli is by Jacob Elordi's side following his Saturday Night Live hosting gig!

Elordi, 26, hosted SNL on Saturday with musical guest Reneé Rapp, and his appearance included a cheeky reference to a raunchy Saltburn scene in his opening monologue and plenty of fun sketches, including one with Rachel McAdams, who made a surprise cameo to introduce Rapp's performance of "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion.

After the show, the actor and Giannulli, 24, both attended the SNL afterparty at L'Avenue in New York City.

Photographed exiting the venue wrapped up for the chilly winter weather, the Saltburn actor left the French restaurant sporting a black baseball cap along with a long black, double-breasted jacket, tan corduroy pants and brown boots. He also covered his face with a green mask.

Giannulli meanwhile, looked glamorous in a long, cream fluffy coat that she wore with black tights, sky-high black platform heels and accessorized with a black purse. The YouTube personality wore her hair loose, with a middle part and stylish flicked out ends.



JosiahW / BACKGRID Jacob Elordi exits the 'SNL' afterparty on Jan. 20 in New York City.

Their appearance together at the show's afterparty comes after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the couple was still together, following speculation of a split. Elordi and Giannulli were also spotted in New York City ahead of the actor's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The Saltburn star — who has also dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King, his Euphoria costar Zendaya and model Kaia Gerber — was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021. They were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles, several months after Giannulli split from boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

JosiahW / BACKGRID Olivia Jade Giannulli exits the 'SNL' afterparty on jan. 20 in New York City.

The couple reportedly called it quits in August 2022 but later reconciled and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July.



"Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They are a really cute couple."

"They are 100 percent going strong," the source added.



Steve Granitz/FilmMagic [L] Jacob Elordi arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. [R] Olivia Jade arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Elordi’s first hosting stint at SNL was announced last month, and Saturday’s show marks the first episode of 2024. News that he would host an episode received roaring applause online, as stars from Sofia Coppola to Rachel Zegler reacted to the gig in comments on Elordi’s Instagram post.

“So excited!” wrote Coppola, 52, who directed the actor in Priscilla. Rapp, 24, also reacted enthusiastically to the news on Instagram, writing, “Yeah you’ve got to be f---ing kidding me.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



