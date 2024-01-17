Olivia Jade Giannulli Compares Her Kitchen to a Prison Nearly 5 Years After College Admissions Scandal: ‘Save the Jokes’

The influencer’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, received a prison sentence for their involvement in the scam in 2019

She has previously opened up about the scandal saying she "wasn't angry" and "didn't see the wrong in it" at the time

During the vlog-style video shared on Tuesday, the 24-year-old influencer gave viewers a glimpse inside her luxurious home and appeared to unintentionally poke fun at the college admissions scandal she and her famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were at the center of five years ago.

“Back in the kitchen. Sorry for the mess that’s behind me — the kitchen needs a clean,” she says in the clip. “I’m so excited you guys, I finally ordered wallpaper for the kitchen so it’s not going to feel so sterile.”

“It’s not going to feel like… a prison,” she continues with a long pause. She adds with a slight smile, “Save the jokes. I don’t want to hear it. I set you up and I don’t want you to tee off. Okay?”

In 2019, Loughlin and Mossimmo were involved in a college admissions cheating scam in which they paid half a million dollars in bribes to falsely designate Olivia Jade and their older daughter, Isabella Rose, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. Both Mossimo and Loughlin served time in prison after pleading guilty to the crimes.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

While appearing on an episode of Red Table Talk in Dec. 2020, Olivia Jade opened up about how she felt immediately after the scandal went public.

"To be honest, I wasn't angry," she said at the time. "And I think it's because I didn't have a good understanding of what just happened. I didn't see the wrong in it."

She added, "Like 100 percent honesty when it first happened I didn’t look at it and say, 'Oh my god, like, how dare we do this.' I was like, 'Why is everybody complaining? I'm confused what we did,' and that’s embarrassing to admit. That’s embarrassing within itself that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, 'You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. And you had no idea.'"



Olivia Jade/YouTube Olivia Jade revealed a glimpse of her bedroom and closet.

In her new YouTube video, along with her kitchen, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared an inside look at the blue floral wallpaper adorning the walls in her bedroom and her closet, which features the same print along with an array of jackets, shoes and handbags lined up against one wall.

In her spacious bathroom, a white marble shower, freestanding bathtub and a floor-to-ceiling mirror installed on one of the walls can be seen.



Olivia Jade/YouTube Olivia Jade and her mom Lori Loughlin went shopping in her latest YouTube video.

Later in the video, Loughlin makes an appearance to go on a mother-daughter shopping outing with Olivia Jade in which the two try on clothes together at a boutique. They then head to a market and go food shopping together.



