Olivia Jade Clapped Back After Gossip Girl 's Not-So-Subtle Jab

While the consensus over the new Gossip Girl was that the show lost some of the magic of the original, there was one person who definitely didn't like the reboot: Olivia Jade Giannulli. The influencer and alleged crew superstar posted a TikTok reaction to the show's premiere, where she got an unwelcome call-out from the new class at Constance Billard.

In one scene, a group of students discusses "losing" and one explains that it's "bad for business," with "business" being success as an influencer. Well, Giannulli knows something about both sides of that, but the next line seemed to hit the hardest.

"Everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail," one of the characters responds.

In her clip, Giannulli denies the claim, saying that it wasn't what happened.

"No, I didn't," she responded. Don't feel too bad for her, though, since her TikTok has earned 2 million views and more than 200,000 likes.

About winning and losing, however, Town & Country notes that after the college admissions scandal and her parents' subsequent prison stays, Giannulli's YouTube numbers dropped. She went from 1.9 million subscribers to 1.84. Over on Instagram, she lost 100,000 followers, going from 1.4 to 1.3 million. Page Six reports that Olivia Jade's mother, Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. Olivia's father, Mossimo Giannulli, spent five months in jail.