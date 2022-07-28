Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli Celebrate Mom Lori Loughlin's 58th Birthday with Sweet Throwbacks

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Bella Giannulli

Lori Loughlin is celebrating a new year, and her family is celebrating her!

The Full House actress turned 58 on Thursday — an occasion marked by her two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli.

Olivia Jade, 22, celebrated the day by posting a throwback photo with her mom on her Instagram Story. In the shot, Loughlin wears a simple white button down and stares into the camera as she holds a young Olivia Jade, who looks off to the side.

"Happy birthday" the beauty influencer wrote, adding a cake emoji. "I Iovaaaa you."

In Bella's post, the 23-year-old also opted for a throwback photo, but used one of Loughlin with her and Olivia Jade. Above Loughlin's head, Bella added a crown emoji.

"happy birthday my lifesaver," she wrote. "i love you"

Olivia Jade and Bella are the daughters of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. The family made headlines in 2019 after it was revealed that Mossimo and Loughlin paid college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia Jade and Bella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.

In May 2020, the couple both pleaded guilty to fraud charges. The Fuller House star spent two months in jail later that year and was ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release. Mossimo, 58, served a five-month prison sentence, which he completed in April 2021.

"They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on," a source told PEOPLE last year. "Lori is a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She and Mossimo made huge mistakes. They have taken responsibility for them and just want to start fresh now."

In the wake of the scandal, Olivia Jade hasn't been afraid to open up about her family's involvement — and come to the defense of her mother.

Before her first official performance on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Olivia Jade spoke about her decision to participate in the show.

"For the past few years, I guess you can say I've been wrapped up in a scandal," she told the cameras. "After everything happened, I did step back from social media and just soak in what everybody was saying. I'm not trying to pull a pity card, but I just need to move forward and do better."

About a year earlier, the beauty influencer told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she "believes in second chances" and how she was "obviously not proud of the past."

"I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we're really not proud of to do that," she said. "Obviously I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff, but I think it's kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me."

Olivia Jade also defended her mother on an episode of her Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast, calling Loughlin "the most incredible mother in the world" with the "kindest heart."

"Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her," the YouTuber said last November. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person's name."

Regarding the "frustrating" time, Olivia Jade said, "It caused a lot of anger within me when I would read stuff about her. And I think it's interesting that when I would read stuff about myself … it didn't nearly affect me the same way if I read it about our own mom."