How Olivia Jade and Bella Feel After Their Mom, Lori Loughlin, Pleaded Guilty on Friday

On Friday, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, formally pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal, which broke last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing happened via teleconference before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Massachusetts.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, per CNN. The sentencing is set for August 21. Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison, and Giannulli will be sentenced to five. Meanwhile, their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella "Bella" Rose, are also grappling with this reality.

"The girls are with them all the time and behind them every step of the way," a source told E! News. "They are supportive of their parents decision and want them to be able to move on with their lives." The source said that Olivia, 20, and Bella, 23, are part of the "small bubble of trusted people" that make up their parents' support group right now.

Giannulli and Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that Olivia and Bella were rowing team recruits for the University of Southern California. Although the couple's daughters might be doing their best to be there for their parents right now, they are dreading what might happen after their parents plead guilty.

"Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty," a source told Us Weekly. "The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family." The source continued: "The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jai."

