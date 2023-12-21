Olivia Dunne Thinks She’s Been ‘Shadow Banned’ on TikTok After Her Video Views Drop

The LSU gymnast is questioning if she's been shadow-banned by TikTok after her video views dropped significantly on the app

Alex Goodlett/Getty Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne suspects there may be a reason behind her sudden drop-off in views on TikTok.

The LSU gymnast, 21, has garnered over 7.8 million followers on the popular app, and her videos often accumulate several million views each.

In the month of December however, Dunne's content has struggled to hit the million mark and received less engagement in likes and comments than her average statistics. Her last five videos still have less than one million views.

Seemingly calling out the discrepancy in views, Dunne wrote, "Why am I shadow banned," on Tuesday evening in the comments of one of her videos.

One commenter on TikTok responded to Dunne's hunch and said she also suspected the LSU star was shadow-banned on the app.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

"You def are. Your posts never show in my [For You Page] anymore," the user told Dunne.

Another comment, which Dunne "liked" on the app, said, "That's been happening to a lot of creators. TikTok being normal TikTok I guess."

Dunne's most recent videos have included her boyfriend, pitcher Paul Skenes, formerly a star at LSU.

The couple hit the streets of New York, where Dunne documented their city outing in "Paul's first Tok," as Dunne titled the post.

On Wednesday, the couple enjoyed a romantic helicopter ride over NYC. "Date night," Dunne wrote in the caption of her video.

Dunne, a social media sensation, recently opened up about keeping some aspects of her life private as she navigates her growing celebrity.

"I've definitely learned over the past few years that, this past year mostly, that keeping certain things private is okay," the LSU gymnast shared.

Since her rise to fame, Dunne told PEOPLE, "This year I have the best grasp on it."

"The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance."

Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty ; John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Getty Livvy Dunne at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, LSU Tigers right handed pitcher Paul Skenes

Dunne continued, "That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health. I finally feel like I got a grasp on it this year. It's just compartmentalizing things mentally is very important in my everyday routine."

Of her relationship with Skenes, Dunne told PEOPLE, "It's funny because there's speculations at first about it, but I guess people caught onto us having pictures and videos together out in public, so that's kind of how the news broke."

"But we try to keep things private," Dunne added.

Skenes, 21, confirmed he and Dunne were dating in August after fans started guessing based on social media hints. He said the attention on their relationship "can be a pain in the butt sometimes" during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

