Olivia Dunne Reveals the Most She's Been Paid for a Sponsorship: 'I Usually Don't Ever Talk About Money'

The gymnast, 20, is the highest paid NCAA female athlete with 7.6 million followers on TikTok and 4.2 million on Instagram

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne is getting candid about her money.

The 20-year-old gymnast — who is the highest paid NCAA female athlete — revealed her biggest earnings for a sponsored social media post during a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast.

“I usually don’t ever talk about money,” Dunne began. “I would say it’s…six figures,” she continued. When pushed for a ball-park figure of her fee, Dunne admitted it was over $500,000. “Yeah, I’m very fortunate I mean, it’s just crazy to me.”



Brandon Gallego Dunne revealed her biggest brand deal in a recent podcast interview

Dunne is currently worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to the On3 NIL 100 list. She became the top-earning NCAA female athlete after the NCAA agreed to the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, allowing student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals.

Earlier in the podcast episode, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue star insisted that she “doesn’t just sell anything to my audience” and only takes deals that “feels right with me.”

“I would hope that I could make a lot of money with NIL,” Dunne continued later on in the interview. “I didn’t know when I started growing my social media that this rule was ever going to change. I started growing my social media just because I like to do it, ever since I was 10 years old.”

Instagram/livvydunne Dunne shared a photo from her Fourth of July celebrations

When asked where she wants to take her career after gymnastics, Dunne replied, “I definitely want to do something entrepreneurial. I love working with brands and I feel like over time, like the past two years, I’ve learned so much from working with brands that I definitely want to have my own thing on day, my own product, or something."

“I don’t know exactly what yet, but I definitely want to have my own thing,” she added.

On Tuesday, Dunne marked the Fourth of July with some photos posted on her Instagram Story. The gymnast shared a mirror selfie as she wore a woven hat, crop top and unbuttoned jeans, revealing a pair of star-printed bottoms underneath. "Happy 4th," Dunne captioned, adding a U.S. flag emoji.

Instagram/livvydunne The gymnast spent time on the beach for the holiday

Another photo Dunne posted showed her outside standing on a platform above a beach. Dunne sported a bikini top matching her bottoms and the same hat and pair of jeans. She also posted a series of photos of herself on lying on the beach in the same bikini in an Instagram post. "Seeing stars," Dunne wrote.

When the NCAA announced in July 2021 that they would finally allow student-athletes to earn money off marketing deals, Dunne quickly led the charge.

The All-American gymnast already had a massive following on social media from her years in the sport. Dunne began training at age 3, became the youngest USA International Elite gymnast at 11 years old and won gold with the USA Junior National Team in 2017. By age 16, she was up to 100,000 Instagram followers, and her TikTok soared in views when the pandemic hit in 2020.



Read the original article on People.