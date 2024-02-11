Olivia Culpo Wears All Black to Cheer on Fiancé 49ers Player Christian McCaffrey in 2024 Super Bowl Debut

She pulled out all the stops for the last game of the season

olivia culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo arriving at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

Olivia Culpo arrived at Super Bowl 2024 looking fly.

The model and fiancée of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey turned heads as she walked into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing an all-black ensemble accessorized with gold jewelry.

Culpo, 31, wrapped her black dress in a black coat with McCaffrey's name and number 23 stitched on the back. She also wore a number 23 diamond necklace in true WAG style.

Culpo, who got engaged to McCaffrey, 27, last April, has supported her fiancé's football career since day one. In October 2022, after McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers, Culpo shared a sweet message about him on social media.

"I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Niners Nation, let’s go!"

When the 49ers clinched their spot in the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, the model also shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé on her Instagram.

“Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world,” she wrote over a sweet video that included a clip of the couple before the game and a hug and chest bump after the victory.

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️,” she captioned the post. “I love you so so much.”

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo celebrates fiancé Christian McCaffrey

On Monday, McCaffrey told reporters at the Super Bowl 2024 Opening Night event that he's grateful to Culpo for standing by his side throughout this season.

“She’s sacrificed so much and I think all the wives do, but it's tough especially in season, a lot of late nights, a lot of time at the facilities,” he told reporters.

He added, “She obviously is so successful in the world right now in her career, and to see her support me the way she does it means the world to me … and hopefully I can return the favor.”

And as Culpo cuts a stylish figure along the sidelines and in suites at 49ers games, McCaffrey’s model fiancée has also helped the athlete with his style game.

“Keep it simple,” he said, recalling Culpo’s fashion advice. “When I first started dating her, I was trying to throw on out-of-character outfits and I just remember one day she finally told me, ‘Jeans and a black T-shirt,’ and I’m good with that.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



