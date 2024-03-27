Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Favorite Swimsuit of All Time: 'It's Sentimental' (Exclusive)

Culpo's collection of swimwear may be massive, but she tells PEOPLE that one in particular stands out among the rest

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo in a bikini

Olivia Culpo's closet is brimming with swimsuits. But when it comes down to it, the model says there's one piece in particular that holds the most meaning.

"It's hard to say because my style changes so much throughout the years, and I have so many bikini looks that I thought were so cool," Culpo, 31, tells PEOPLE exclusively while revealing her swimwear collaboration with Miami-based brand Montce.

"But my all-time favorite bikini look is anything that I ever wore in Sports Illustrated. It's sentimental for me, and because of that, they're special," she adds before trying to decide if one of the looks in particular stands out. "Maybe the one that I wore on the cover."



Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo in a bikini

In July 2020, Culpo featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover alongside models Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders. For the shoot, the trio posed together in black swimsuits, and Culpo wore a high-slit one-piece and a gold belt chain.

Aside from the group cover, Culpo also posed for a solo cover, in which she wore a white bikini under a clear, plastic bomber jacket.

"WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real," Culpo wrote on her Instagram after the covers were revealed. "I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family."

Culpo's now-fiancé, Christian McCaffrey, took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of the two of them paddleboarding with the caption: "When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board."

The San Francisco 49ers player, 27, also commented on the magazine's post of his bride-to-be, "A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you! ❤️ ⭐️."

Montce/ Sarah Krick Olivia Culpo wears swimsuit from Montce.

Although the Sports Illustrated Swim swimsuits will always be sentimental for the model, she says she's excited to create new memories in different looks, particularly those from her collaboration with Montce. This collection features a variety of essential pieces, including swimwear, slip dresses, micro and tennis skirts, button-downs and retro corset tops. The launch also signifies the brand's inaugural collaboration.

"It's all about the people," Culpo told PEOPLE. "I got along very well with the entire Montce team. I love that they're a tight-knit group. They're family. It was a great vibe, but I just felt really at home and comfortable with them and I respect the brand that they built."

Culpo continued, "I feel like there's a lot of synergy between the girl who shops there and the girl who goes to my page on Instagram or TikTok to see what I'm wearing, and it was just a great fit."

"I just want people to feel their best. I want people to feel like they're out there living their best life, looking their best selves, feeling amazing. And I have to say, when you have a bathing suit that fits just right, it does do the job," she added.



