Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Chirstian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'

Olivia Culpo is celebrating her boyfriend Chirstian McCaffrey and his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, ahead of what could be his first game with the team this weekend.

The former Miss Universe, 30, shared a touching Instagram clip dedicated to McCaffrey, 26, on Friday following the news that the running back will be departing the Carolina Panthers for his new NFL home.

In the post, Culpo wrote that she's "so proud" of McCaffrey, who sources told ESPN is expected to make his 49ers debut Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she wrote. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart. I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!"

Culpo, who McCaffrey called the "best partner in crime" in the video's comment section, jokingly continued by shouting out the "LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines" who helped her get through a little distance with her man.

"Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won't be seeing you as often but we had a good run," wrote Culpo who has been romantically linked to McCaffrey since May 2019.

The video itself, soundtracked by James Taylor's classic track "Carolina On My Mind," featured several clips from her years in North Carolina — including on-field hugs with her beau, some of his best game footage and other personal moments from boat rides and happy times.

As for McCaffrey, the 49ers traded second, third and fourth-round picks in the NFL's 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024. for the star. He's since shared his own post to Instagram to thank his fans in Carolina for their support since he joined the league in 2017.

"I'm forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me," McCaffrey wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you #KeepPounding"

McCaffrey also expressed that he was "excited" to be joining the Bay Area in a new video posted by the team. He's no stranger to Cali either, as he played college ball for Stanford between 2014 and 2016, before joining the Panthers in 2017.

Although he and Culpo will be spending plenty of time together in their new city, it's doubtful she'll join him in the gym. Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Culpo admitted that she isn't a fan of working out with her partner, due to the fact that he is, indeed, a professional athlete.

"It's just impossible," Culpo said. "Like the amount of weight that he's lifting, there's no point in even trying to do anything within the realm of what he is doing."