Olivia Culpo’s Favourite Things

In a world crowded with Instagram influencers, Olivia Culpo stands out from the pack.

A former Miss Universe in 2012, the Rhode Island-born fashion personality has a balance that few else are able to successfully nail; self-promotion but with a huge push on giving back.

Culpo has collaborated with some of the biggest brands in the world but at the same time has shown her commitment to supporting those in need as demonstrated by More Than A Mask where all the profits are donated to various charitable organisations.

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, a reality TV personality, film roles and a family restaurant - what else is next for Olivia Culpo? We caught up with her to find out.

What does 2021 look like for you?

2021 currently looks like grown out bangs and a lot of Zoom calls! I launched the third and final drop of my Culpos x INC collection at Macy’s with my sisters. We worked so hard on this project throughout the pandemic to get accessible, yet comfortable fashion out to everyone stuck at home still wanting to feel their best. I have also been working on a few larger projects.

I started a company called More Than A Mask which sells fashion masks and 100 per cent of the profits go to a charitable initiative. We donated a little over 1.5 million meals through Feeding America. It was really fulfilling to focus on something during the pandemic that makes a difference. I also became the Creative Director for Vide which is a start up hard seltzer brand. It has been such a learning experience to help grow a company and I love it! They are made with clean ingredients so you can feel better about what you are putting in your body while still enjoying yourself.

What are your goals for the year?

I started journaling every morning earlier in 2020 and I plan to keep that habit going. Its a way for me to organise my thoughts every morning and really sets me in the right headspace for the day. I am a self-help junkie so I am always making resolutions throughout the year.

What have been your WFH wardrobe staples?

Definitely our teddy sets from Culpos x INC - I honestly live in mine, its so comfortable. Headbands for sure, for those days I just don’t want to do my bangs. Slippers with a rubber sole - key for wearing all day. Blue light glasses, I spend a lot of the day looking at my computer so its important to protect your eyes. I designed a pair with Prive Revaux earlier last year called the Jane that I love to wear. Last would be fuzzy socks- a must have!

What’s your skincare routine?

My skincare routine is very extensive but also ever changing. I love to try out new products all of the time and I also swear by sheet masks. I have done some tutorials on my YouTube but I think i need to do another with my new routine! I also love getting product recommendations and advice to try something new.

What is the one thing you can’t live without?

My dog Oliver! He makes me so happy!

How do you incorporate time for yourself into your schedule?

My morning routine has become my “me” time. After I journal, I like to work out and then “cold plunge” which really just means jumping in my pool that I don’t have heated in my workout clothes or my birthday suit - haha! It wakes up my body for the day.

What has been your favourite guilt-free pandemic purchase?

I’ve splurged on some really nice glassware for my kitchen and bar area. If I am going to enjoy my wine I want to love the glass!

What’s the one beauty product you wish more people knew about?

Self tanner. I swear by Bondi Sands tanner. Too much sun exposure or indoor tanning can be so harmful to your skin. Bondi Sands gives you that fresh tan glow, while hydrating your skin, and without the harmful UV rays.

