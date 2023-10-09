Olivia Culpo Celebrates San Francisco 49ers Win with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey

The model and NFL star enjoyed a romantic dinner in the city after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Christian McCaffrey (left) photographed celebrating a 49ers win with Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo was a proud fiancée after Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers improved to five straight wins on Sunday.

Culpo, 31, took her 5.3 million Instagram followers along as she attended the rivalry matchup between San Francisco and the Dallas Cowboys, which resulted in a 42-10 49ers victory.

The model showed off her game-day outfit, including a t-shirt with 27-year-old McCaffrey's face and blue jeans. "LFG," she wrote over the image, meaning "Let's F------ Go," before kickoff.

After the game, Culpo took the field to greet her fiancée and shared a sweet photo of the moment on her story. Since the couple began dating in 2019, the model has been a regular fixture at her beau's NFL games.

The 49ers running back, who was drafted into the NFL in 2017, delivered a dominant performance in Sunday's game. It was his fourteenth consecutive game with a touchdown.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo photographed celebrating a 49ers win

Later, the couple enjoyed dinner at the Firehouse Bistro in Woodside, Calif.

"Winner winner Sunday dinner," Culpo wrote over a video of their table's cheese plate and red wine pairing.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo Celebrates 49ers Win at The Firehouse Bistro with Christian McCaffrey

Culpo shared a sweet shot of her and McCaffrey after the game, with the NFL star's arms wrapped around her as they celebrated his team's sensational 5-0 start this season.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram Christian McCaffrey (left) photographed celebrating a 49ers win with Olivia Culpo

Before meeting up with Culpo after the win, McCaffrey exchanged jerseys with Cowboys' star Micah Parsons.

Culpo and McCaffrey announced their engagement in April after four years of dating. The model posted an engagement announcement to Instagram, showing the San Francisco 49ers running back down on one knee while Culpo had her hands to her face in the milestone moment.

In April, Culpo told PEOPLE that she's "so excited," and "it's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly." while discussing her partnership with evian Sparkling Carbonated Water for Coachella.

Speculation about their relationship began in May 2019, when McCaffrey liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Christian McCaffrey (left) and Olivia Culpo photographed on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

By Valentine's Day 2020, it was clear that Culpo and McCaffrey were in a relationship. To celebrate, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a picture of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible."

Before playing for the San Francisco NFL team, McCaffrey spent five years with the Carolina Panthers.

On Oct. 20, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, and Culpo took to social media to share her reaction. "This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she captioned a video montage. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart 😭."

The model added: "I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years ❤️ Niners Nation, let's go!"



