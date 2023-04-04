Olivia’s cowardly murderer should have been forced to hear her brave mother’s words

Cheryl Korbel - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It must have taken every last ounce of maternal courage for Cheryl Korbel to read her victim impact statement at Manchester Crown Court. My God, she was impressive. As she fought back the tears, Cheryl was clutching Liv, a teddy made out of patchwork pieces from the same pyjamas her daughter wore as she lay dying from a gunshot wound. Olivia (“my love, my shadow”) was nine years old, and now she always will be.

None of it makes sense from a distance. Imagine what the tragedy feels like close up. To open your front door because there’s a commotion in the street, for a man to run past you into the hall pursued by another man firing a gun through the door, for you to try desperately to shut the door so the second man can’t come in, for your sleepy daughter at that exact hellish moment to come downstairs seeking reassurance, for a bullet to pass through your own outstretched hand and into your child’s chest, for the man to continue firing despite the terrified screams. “Mummy, I’m scared.” The last words she spoke.

Thomas Cashman, who was sentenced to life imprisonment this week for killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel and for the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, with a minimum term of 42 years, boasted of being a “high-level drug dealer”. As if scum had a league table. He wasn’t such a big man when it came to facing the mother of the child he’d so casually slaughtered. Cashman was sentenced in his absence after he refused to appear in the dock, if you please. John Cooper KC said his client did not attend the hearing as he was aware members of the Crown Prosecution Service had sung Queen’s We Are The Champions following the verdict last week. “He has been given certain advice, but he is concerned that the matter is turning into a circus,” reported the barrister, prissily.

A circus? My, what exquisitely sensitive feelings the fiend has! Happy to carry out a planned execution attempt on a fellow low-life, he draws the line at a power ballad belted out badly to celebrate his incarceration. Far more likely, I suspect Thomas Cashman flinched at the thought of coming face to face with Cheryl Korbel. A woman’s tears can be scarier than bullets to a self-styled hardman; a mother’s un-assuageable grief is a chainsaw to the carapace of a coward.

The judge, Mrs Justice Yip, said she regarded Cashman’s lack of attendance as “incredibly disrespectful” to not only the court but “those interested in proceedings, including the family of the deceased”. That was dry legalese for saying that the rotten gangster deprived Cheryl and her elder daughter Chloe (Olivia’s doting big sister) of the chance to inform the brute about the consequences of his actions. Cashman has never acknowledged his responsibility for Olivia’s death, nor shown any remorse, even claiming during his trial that, “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.” A shameless ploy to use parenthood as exculpation by a child killer.

What I found most shocking, though, was that prison officers didn’t simply drag the convicted murderer by the short and curlies to the dock. Cashman should have been forced to hear what Cheryl Korbel had to say. (The whole purpose of a victim impact statement, surely.) Instead, he was allowed to dictate his preferences to the court. What rank feebleness was this on the part of the criminal justice system? Please tell me that a killer’s human rights don’t trump the rights of a bereaved family?

Alas, it seems that they do. Human rights plus a reluctance on the part of guards to chip their nail polish as they manhandle the prisoner upstairs. I exaggerate, but not by much. Prison officers, it seems, are not keen on jeopardising their own safety by using force on an obstreperous, reluctant convict.

Compare and contrast that pathetic, not-my-job, Guv, attitude from a team of guards with the extraordinary heroism of the other woman crucial to the case. A witness for the prosecution, who had once had a fling with Cashman, this woman told the jury (from behind a screen) that he came to her house immediately after the shooting and she heard him say he had “done Joey”, meaning that he had shot someone.

Magnificently defiant in the face of Liverpool’s drugs gangs and the city’s most feared hitman, this quick-witted gangster’s moll basically sacrificed her own life in order to put Olivia’s killer behind bars. Believed to have had more death threats than any other police informant in Merseyside history, she now faces years in a witness protection programme, hidden away from family and friends. She will never be able to consider herself safe again.

Cheryl Korbel rightly paid tribute to the witness for having the guts to breach the Mersey Mafia’s code of Omertà. “There’s no such thing as a grass when it involves a nine-year-old girl,” the woman told the jury.

So true, and so incredibly brave. And there should be no such thing as the murderer of that nine-year-old girl being allowed to duck out of the victim impact statements either.

Snubbing their sentencing is becoming a bit of a habit for hardcore criminals. It puts two fingers up to the justice system (with burglars needing 27 break-ins before being sent down, further mockery is hardly necessary). Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is now under pressure to use the Victims and Prisoners Bill currently going through Parliament to give judges the power to impose longer sentences on criminals who compound the grief of families by refusing to appear in court for their sentencing. Raab shouldn’t hesitate.

In Thomas Cashman’s case, mind you, the threat of a longer sentence holds little fear. He will be 76 by the time he is eligible for release. Something else that might change attitudes like his is the danger of privileges – visitors, TV, segregation for safety reasons – being withdrawn. Or how about prison officers do their job and follow the American example, bringing perps to court in handcuffs and chains? It does tend to remind people who’s boss; a fact that our dripping-wet, liberal system increasingly shies away from.

At the heart of this dark story is a beautiful, brown-eyed chatterbox who will speak no more. A little girl snatched from this world because some men are greedy and ruthless and drugs strip them of their humanity before pocketing their conscience. “All that promise for her future so cruelly taken away,” Cheryl Korbel said in her statement to the court, the one Thomas Cashman didn’t want to hear. “Now I have to drive to the cemetery to be close to my baby daughter.”

It’s also the tale of two strong women. One a grieving mother who somehow summoned up a rare eloquence for her child which touched everyone who heard it. The other, whose name we will never know, who gave up her own life so the brute who stole Olivia’s would not get away with murder. Thank you, Cheryl, and Lady With No Name. Evil cannot reign unchecked when goodness refuses and says, No!

Let those cowardly murderers hiding away from their guilt be made to face the bereaved in court. “I tell her she will live on in my heart. My shadow, my love.”