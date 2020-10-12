Olivia Colman's Surprising Advice for The Crown 's Next Queen — Imelda Staunton

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Olivia Colman; Imelda Staunton

Olivia Colman is handing the "reigns" over to Imelda Staunton — and she has some advice for The Crown's next (and final!) Queen Elizabeth actress.

"If she calls me, I'll be so excited. Then what would you say to Imelda Staunton?" Colman said in a press conference. "Good luck…the wig's itchy."

Colman — who won an Oscar for her portrayal of another royal, Queen Anne, in The Favourite — also suggested Staunton practice her regal walk, before admitting that the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress has "already got a much better walk than me."

RELATED: See the Cast of The Crown Side-by-Side with the Historical Figures They Play in the Series

View photos

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth

View photos

© 2019 Focus Features, LLC Imelda Staunton in Downton Abbey

Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter, who said she'd love to pass on one of their character's key items.

"It's like handing a baton. It's like a relay race, but it never comes back," Bonham Carter said. "I want to hand her my cigarette holder and say, 'Good luck with this.' That would be nice, wouldn't it?"

View photos

Rex/Shutterstock; Netlix Helena Bonham Carter; Princess Margaret

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Praises The Crown's Version of Gown: 'It Captures the Spirit'

The star added that she would love to have tea with Manville and Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed the Queen's younger sister in seasons 1 and 2. Bonham Carter recalled that Kirby was "so generous and told me all sorts of things" about Margaret, but she'll "wait for Lesley's call."

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

Keeping with their system of replacing actors as their characters age through the decades, The Crown has also cast Jonathan Pryce as their Prince Philip for seasons 5 and 6 (following in the steps of Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies), while Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

The Crown season 4 will be released on Netflix on November 15.