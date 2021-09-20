Olivia Colman Wins First Emmy for Lead Actress in Drama With ‘The Crown:’ ‘I Loved Every Second of It’

After four nominations, Olivia Colman has received her first Emmy, winning for lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of “The Crown.” Colman’s victory is a bit of an upset, as common wisdom going into the Emmys on Sunday night favored either Colman’s “Crown” co-star Emma Corrin or “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez.

Colman herself expressed surprise when she delivered her speech at the London gathering for “The Crown.”

“I would have put money on that not happening,” she said. “I want to say thank you very much for this, this is amazing.”

Season 4 was Colman’s final turn playing Queen Elizabeth. Imelda Staunton will take over from her, as Colman did from Claire Foy, who originated the role.

“I loved every second of it, and I can’t wait to see what happens next,” Colman said.

She kept her remarks short, but she did get choked up as she remembered her father. Through tears, she said: “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during COVID, and he would have loved all of this.”

Colman did throw in one more bit at the end, though — one that got her bleeped out: “Michaela Coel, fuck yeah!”

Colman’s win added to the dominance of “The Crown” this year, which brought in a haul of 11 awards, including Netflix’s first-ever win in the drama series category. She won over fellow nominees Corrin (“The Crown”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”).

In 2019, Colman won an Academy Award for best actress for playing the abusive, sickly Queen Anne in “The Favourite.”

