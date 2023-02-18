Olivia Colman Exacts Sweet Revenge For Paul Rudd Snub With Radio Prank

Olivia Colman used a radio interview prank to get back at longtime friend Paul Rudd for not letting her know he was in England promoting his new Marvel movie “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.”

Rudd was participating in a spoof advice segment — titled “Agony Aunt-Man” — on the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show when Colman called in adopting a fake Welsh accent.

“Hi Paul, I’m a huge fan. I wanted to pick your brains,” she said. “What would you do if you had a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and then this friend, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England, and he hasn’t told you about it? And then not only has he not told you about it, he’s come onto a radio show?”

“Oh my God ... oh no,” replied Rudd.

“What would you do? Would you be offended?” Colman continued.

Rudd, seemingly now knowing who he was talking to, responded: “Personally, if it’s me, absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt.”

“OK,” Colman laughed as she dropped the accent and identified herself. She then recalled how they “really go back” more than 20 years when they appeared in the same play and Rudd would “stay on the floor of our rubbish flat.”

The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjamespic.twitter.com/Nz4Qu65z5y — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2023

Related...