Olivia Colman Criticizes Gender Pay Gap in Hollywood: ‘If I Was Oliver Colman, I’d Be Earning a F— of a Lot More’

Olivia Colman got candid about the gender pay disparity in Hollywood during a recent interview on CNN’s “The Amanpour Hour.”

“Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” Colman said. “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

Host Christiane Amanpour then asked Colman if she has experienced pay disparity herself, despite being an Oscar winner.

“I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a fuck of a lot more than I am,” “The Crown” star said in response. “I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference. Do the maths, I know.”

Colman and “Wicked Little Letters” director Thea Sharrock appeared on “The Amanpour Hour” to promote the upcoming film.

Colman won the Academy Award for her performance as Anne, Queen of Great Britain in the 2018 period black comedy “The Favourite.” She also scored an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown.” Colman’s other notable film and television credits include “Fleabag,” “The Father,” “The Lost Daughter,” “The Night Manager,” “The Lobster” and “Broadchurch.”

Colman is one of many actors who has spoken out against pay disparities in Hollywood. Last December, while promoting “The Color Purple,” Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears as she expressed her frustrations with the racial wage gap in the industry.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing.”

Henson added, “Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the fuck am I doing?”

