Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins set family drama ablaze in electric The Father trailer

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins clash their titanic acting chops together in the electric trailer for Florian Zeller's awards season hopeful The Father.

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the preview as the film makes the pre-Oscar rounds at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie is set to make its Canadian premiere tonight.

The tense trailer follows an aging, affluent patriarch, Anthony (Hopkins), whose tragic decline into the grips of dementia sends his daughter, Anne (Colman), into emotional chaos prior to her impending move to Paris. Shortly after Anne brings in a young nurse (Imogen Poots) to help her care for her dad, Anthony seemingly loses his bearings as the faces of those around him become increasingly unfamiliar to him, and the domestic drama that ensues stands to leave a horrific imprint on the family legacy.

“The idea was never just to tell a story about dementia from the outside — it was to give the opportunity to the audience to experience signs of dementia, as if they were in the main character’s head,” Zeller previously told EW in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film — an adaptation of Zeller's own stage play — debuted to rave reviews and healthy Oscar buzz for both Colman and Hopkins. “I really wanted to keep that narrative in the adaptation."

The Father — also starring Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams — hits theaters on Dec. 18. Watch the first trailer above.

Related content: