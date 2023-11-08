Olivia among several Big Brother housemates set to face double eviction

Five Big Brother housemates are to face the public vote this week in a double live eviction.

Contestants Olivia, Jenkin, Chanelle, Noky and Trish will face the public vote after they received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Chanelle received four nominations from Jordan, Trish, Yinrun and Noky – whilst Noky received three nominations from Henry, Yinrun and Tom.

Sneak Peek 👁️ The Housemates dance the day away until a rule break reveal spoils all the fun… #BBUK pic.twitter.com/jW7GZiODGv — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 8, 2023

Trish received three nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin and Tom – and Olivia was given four nominations from Matty, Henry, and Jordan.

During Wednesday’s instalment of the reality show, before the housemates were invited to make their nominations, Big Brother announced that there had been another rule break concerning the discussion of nominations.

On Tuesday, viewers watched a conversation between Jenkin, Olivia and Chanelle, who made a reference to the upcoming nominations.

Chanelle said: “I’ll forgive but I’ll never forget when it comes to my friends.”

🚨Update🚨 Olivia has lost her right to nominate as a result of the rule break #BBUK https://t.co/3L1yNBxkkZ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 7, 2023

Olivia responded to Chanelle’s comments before Jenkin said: “Guys, genuinely just stop this conversation.”

As a result of what was said, Chanelle had her immunity revoked – meaning contestants could nominate her.

Meanwhile Olivia had her nominations privileges revoked and faced an additional punishment of having to write 600 lines that read: “I must not break the rules.”

On Friday night, two housemates will be evicted from the Big Brother house before they join presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best who will interview them on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.