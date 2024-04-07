Oliver Stark Says He 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of Same-Sex Kiss Featured on “9-1-1”: 'A Show About Love'

The actor wrote on his Instagram Stories that if his character's kiss "is your deal breaker - I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show"

Disney/Chris Willard Oliver Stark as Buck in '9-1-1'

Oliver Stark feels nothing but pride at the new twist on his 9-1-1 character’s story.

The actor, who plays firefighter Buck on the long-running series, shared a statement on his Instagram Stories on Saturday reacting to the fan response to a surprise same-sex kiss at the end of the show’s 100th episode, which aired on April 4.

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder,” Stark, 32, wrote in the post, referring to the kiss his character shared with his new friend, Tommy Kinard (Louis Ferrigno Jr.).

He also shared his thoughts on the less positive response he’s also received from some fans about the kiss, writing, “If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don’t care.”

9-1-1 is “a show about love and inclusion,” Stark continued. “It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched.”



The actor concluded, “If one character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realizing his bisexuality is your deal breaker - I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

Oliver Stark/Instagram '9-1-1' star Oliver Stark shares a statement on his Instagram Stories following his character's surprise kiss

The kiss came as a surprise to fans not only because it marked the first time Stark's character was romantically involved with another man, but also because it wasn’t a moment shared with his best friend, Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who fans have long shipped together.

Stark told Variety that he was “asked” for his thoughts on the twist by the show’s co-creator Tim Minear, and the two worked together to craft the storyline.

“He had already been in contact with Lou, who plays Tommy — he wanted to know that he was on board before bringing it to me," he said. "So not with too much notice he said, ‘I think this is the most truthful way to continue Buck’s storyline.’ And I said, ‘I 100% agree.' ”

Stark noted that the kiss is “important,” but it’s not “the bravest episode in television.”

“We just wanted to tell a lighthearted love story that happens to be a queer love story. It’s an element, but it’s not everything," he explained.

Disney/Chris Willard Louis Ferrigno Jr. and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'

Stark also told the outlet that he wasn’t too concerned with how fans were going to react to the kiss as he said, “That’s the point in making these things.”

“As the actor, if you get too caught up in what the reaction is going to be, you’re probably going to get yourself into dangerous territory. The most efficient way, or the most sensible way to deal with it, is to just focus on the moment and find something that feels truthful while we’re making the show,” he continued. “And then if people love it, that’s fantastic. And if they take issue with it, you know — that’s also fine.”

Disney/Chris Willard Oliver Stark and Louis Ferrigno Jr. in '9-1-1'

Stark previously shared a selfie from shooting the 100th episode — which also saw the 9-1-1 cast respond to a call at the Bachelor Mansion, with fun cameos from host Jesse Palmer and the season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei — on Instagram after it aired, writing, “Finding my light! Thank you all for loving Buck as much as I do… 100 episodes in it’s been an honour and a privilege. ❤️.”

The comments section was flooded with love and support from fans on the new story for Buck, with one fan writing, “This episode meant so so so much 🩷💜💙 so many of us don’t figure it out right away. Thank YOU!”

Another wrote, “Congratulations. Buck's bisexuality has made the show ten times better.”

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



