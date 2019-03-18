Oliver Solberg – son of Petter – takes second on Subaru USA debut

Solberg takes strong second on Subaru debut

Oliver Solberg - son of 2003 World Rally champion Petter - had a successful debut with Subaru Motorsports USA taking second in the 100 Acre Wood Rally.

The 17-year-old was competing Stateside for the first time, contesting his first gravel rally in a four-wheel-drive car in a Subaru WRX STI. He is set to do six rallies in the nation this year.

The car is in the infamous blue and gold Subaru livery, similar to when Oliver's father Petter took his title with the squad in 2003.

Solberg Jr scored fastest time on six of the 16 stages on the event and finished 6.8s behind winner Barry McKenna (Ford Fiesta R5).

"This has been fantastic," said Oliver Solberg.

"There were so many things I didn't know about before the start, so to come here and take this result, I'm so happy.

"The car was amazing and the roads were so quick, I really loved these stages.

"It was quite emotional to drive in these colours - the Subaru name means so much to my family, so to be here and doing this and writing another story for Solberg and Subaru is really cool."

Solberg's British team-mate and nine-time American champion David Higgins led the event before suffering an electrical issue with his car. He finished third.

Solberg's run wasn't without issue either - he dropped a minute with a puncture and then had the bonnet blow up and smash the windscreen.

"OK, we could think about a win," Solberg added.

"We were close in second, but still David was in front. We had some bad luck, but I can only say I am happy from here.

"This is an amazing opportunity from Subaru Motorsports USA and now I can't wait for the next round in Washington.

"It's going to be flat out on the Olympus Rally next time, we are going to push for the win there."

Solberg Sr admitted the emotions were running high as he watched Oliver and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston take to the podium.

"It was a great moment for Pernilla (Solberg's wife, Oliver's mum) and me to see Oliver drive away from the start on Friday," he told Autosport.

"To see him coming home second after such a mature, sensible and fast drive is incredible.

"This story is going on you know..."

