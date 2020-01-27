Oliver Solberg secures factory-supported Skoda 2020 WRC programme

Solberg's son secures factory-supported Skoda deal

Oliver Solberg will contest a partial schedule in a factory-supported Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo this season, as predicted by Autosport.

The 18-year-old son of 2003 World Rally champion Petter will make his first appearance in a Skoda next month in Sweden, though the full details of his 2020 programme have not been confirmed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He will also continue to drive his Volkswagen Polo on select rallies, having done so on last weekend's Monte Carlo Rally - although he was not registered to score points.

"It's a fantastic honour for me to drive with the support of Skoda," said Solberg.

"I went to the Skoda Motorsport headquarters in Mlada Boleslav [in the Czech Republic] already and, wow, what a cool place that is. It was so impressive.

Solberg's son secures factory-supported Skoda deal

"The main thing for me now is to try to make experience on as many WRC rounds as possible this year.

"Everybody talks about how much experience you need and how important it is - I saw that for myself in Wales last year and Monte Carlo last weekend.

"These WRC rounds are tougher and longer than anything me and Aaron [Johnston, co-driver] have done before.

"But I've got to tell you, this year is like a dream for me."

Skoda decided to scrap its works WRC2 team for the 2020 season, but indicated it would focus on supporting young drivers this year.

This year, WRC2 Pro morphed into what is now called WRC2 - which is being contested by Hyundai, M-Sport Ford and Citroen - while what was known last year as WRC2 has been rebranded WRC3.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus