Oliver Hudson Reveals He's Moving Out of Goldie Hawn's House: 'My Mom's Gonna Be Sad'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell will soon be empty nesters — again.

Oliver Hudson appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to speak about his partnership with StatHero and gave an update on living with his parents, Hawn and Russell.

"My last night is tonight," Hudson, 45, said on Friday. "Saturday, we move back into the house."

Hudson said the timing was "perfect" ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

"I actually go to the Super Bowl on Sunday," he said. "So the timing is perfect. My mom's gonna be sad."

Though he, his wife Erinn Bartlett, 48, and their kids Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14, will soon be back in their own home, Hudson said that staying with his famous parents had its perks.

"Lemme tell you something, when you said it lightens up the pocketbook, I couldn't agree more," he said. "I am comfortable, you know. I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it's not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here."

When asked about what he'll miss most about staying with Hawn and Russell, he replied, "Honestly, being with my family. I mean, we're all very close, and we live close by."

He added, "I think I [will] just miss breakfast. My mom's an amazing cook. When I'm dealing with the kids in the morning, it's like you're lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you're late, your ass is late, and you need to get out. My mom has got a whole spread. It's sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast."

Last month, the Cleaning Lady star revealed he'd been staying with his parents while his home was being renovated.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he's sleeping," Hudson told E!'s Daily Pop on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually — there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," he joked.

