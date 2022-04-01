Oliver Hudson Gets Adorable Makeover from Daughter Rio: 'The Hair Is Interesting'

Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson is debuting a new look ahead of the weekend!

The Nashville alum, 45, showed off his glam makeover done by 8-year-old daughter Rio Laura in an adorable video posted to Instagram on Friday, simply captioning the cute clip, "Friday.."

In the video, Rio can be seen brushing her dad's hair as he suspiciously checks himself out on camera, mumbling, "Hmm…" as Rio smiles.

"What do you call the eye? Butterflies?" Hudson asks, to which Rio – who definitely has a future in the hair and makeup industry – replies, "Eyeliner. It's a wing. Yeah, winged eyeliner."

The little blonde cutie then grabs a brush to put the finishing touches on her dad's weekend look, with Hudson sighing as he checks himself out. "The hair is…interesting," he quips, to which Rio responds with a shy, "Yeah," followed by laughter from the daddy-daughter duo.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, the Rules of Engagement actor discussed his desire to successfully embarrass his children — Wilder Brooks, 14, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Rio — whom he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

When guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss asked Hudson — who is often fully nude at home and even on social media — if his children get embarrassed by him constantly being naked, he surprisingly admitted his kids are completely unfazed.

"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," Hudson said. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.