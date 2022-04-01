Oliver Hudson Gets Adorable Makeover from Daughter Rio: 'The Hair Is Interesting'

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read
Oliver Hudson
Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson/Instagram

Oliver Hudson is debuting a new look ahead of the weekend!

The Nashville alum, 45, showed off his glam makeover done by 8-year-old daughter Rio Laura in an adorable video posted to Instagram on Friday, simply captioning the cute clip, "Friday.."

In the video, Rio can be seen brushing her dad's hair as he suspiciously checks himself out on camera, mumbling, "Hmm…" as Rio smiles.

RELATED: Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Aspen Home: 'Curtains Are 30 Years Old'

"What do you call the eye? Butterflies?" Hudson asks, to which Rio – who definitely has a future in the hair and makeup industry – replies, "Eyeliner. It's a wing. Yeah, winged eyeliner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The little blonde cutie then grabs a brush to put the finishing touches on her dad's weekend look, with Hudson sighing as he checks himself out. "The hair is…interesting," he quips, to which Rio responds with a shy, "Yeah," followed by laughter from the daddy-daughter duo.

RELATED: Oliver Hudson Talks Childhood Road Trips with Sister Kate Hudson and 'Badass' Mom Goldie Hawn

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, the Rules of Engagement actor discussed his desire to successfully embarrass his children — Wilder Brooks, 14, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Rio — whom he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

RELATED VIDEO: Oliver Hudson on Growing Up in a Family that Embraced Nudity: "We're Just Naked People"

When guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss asked Hudson — who is often fully nude at home and even on social media — if his children get embarrassed by him constantly being naked, he surprisingly admitted his kids are completely unfazed.

"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," Hudson said. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Company with shares held by Chancellor’s wife reportedly closing Russia office

    Rishi Sunak has come under pressure over wife Akshata Murthy’s 0.91% stake in Infosys, which is now said to be closing down its Moscow site.

  • Chris Rock Comedy Show Attendee Removed in Handcuffs by Boston Police (Video)

    A man was escorted out of the Wilbur Theatre as the comedian began his stand-up set

  • Kate Hudson Shows Off 3-Year-Old Daughter Rani's Makeup After She Asked for a 'Rainbow Face'

    Kate Hudson shared a photo on Instagram after doing her daughter Rani Rose's makeup

  • AP Top Stories April 1 P

    Here’s the latest for Friday, April 1: The US unemployment rate fell to 3.6% last month; Amazon workers unionize in Staten Island; Mayor of Kyiv says Russian bombing continues; US House votes to decriminalize marijuana.

  • New Video Shows More of Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Chris Rock Cracking Joke After Oscars Slap

    In the newly released footage, Jada Pinkett Smith sits with her back straight as Chris Rock tells Will Smith, "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke"

  • Britney Spears just modelled 5 Euphoria-inspired outfits on Instagram

    Britney Spears wears 5 Euphoria-inspired outfits on Instagram, including Cassie's pink swimsuit and a tribute to Lexi.

  • Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at 1st show since Oscars

    Chris Rock broke his silence about what happened between him and Will Smith at the Oscars. Rock was presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars when Smith went on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers pay touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

    ‘We will all miss you so much,’ drummer Chad Smith said

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Boucher describes moment Zach LaVine was surprised by Raptors size

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to discuss Toronto's unique size advantage over other teams and Chris Boucher recalls Bulls guard Zach LaVine being thrown off by the Raptors' height on the floor. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Salah is wanted by Juventus

    Rumour has it that the Italian football club is preparing an offer for the big football star Mohamed Salah.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.