Oliver Glasner issues clear response to Daniel Munoz swapping shirts with Erling Haaland at half-time

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner says he has no problem with Daniel Munoz swapping shirts with Erling Haaland at half-time.

Some Palace fans were unhappy Munoz asked Manchester City star Haaland for his shirt as the players headed down the tunnel at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The score was 1-1 at the time, but Palace went on to lose 4-2.

“I don’t care about it,” said Glasner, who insists he is seeing progress from his Palace side despite a run of five games without a win.

Palace are only five points above the relegation zone and nervously looking over their shoulder ahead of a match at Liverpool on Sunday, but they caused City problems in the first half and Glasner said: “I could see many positive things in our game.

“Results are important. There are many things we need to improve and I don’t want to talk about it when we lose 4-2, but we are starting to build a basement of what we want to do. It is not nice to live in the basement.

“Now we are starting to build the walls and let the sun in and feel more comfortable being in the basement.

“It is good for me to see the players adapt and progress in many different situations.”