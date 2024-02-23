Oliver Glasner can deliver as both tactician and custodian for Crystal Palace with ultra-high intensity game

In his first days as Eintracht Frankfurt manager, Oliver Glasner was stopped in the street by an elderly woman, who said to him passionately: “Take good care of my beloved Eintracht, won’t you?”

Glasner remembered this brief exchange throughout his two-year stint at the club, and when he left his post in May, he recounted the story, adding: “I think I did what the woman said.”

That, in essence, is why Crystal Palace have turned to Glasner. With Roy Hodgson having stepped down, Palace hope to embark on a new era of sustainable growth.

Chairman Steve Parish and the rest of the Palace hierarchy decided on the Austrian after interviewing a number of candidates. Originally intended to join in the summer, Glasner takes the reins earlier than intended, but there is optimism over what he can achieve.

Just as at Frankfurt, they hope his drive, intensity and tactical nous can make him the ideal custodian.

Oliver Glasner’s time in Frankfurt was a success (Getty Images)

Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system, complete with wing-backs and narrow wingers, earned him rave reviews for its high-powered press and ability to blow teams away, but it only came into being through necessity.

The 49-year-old did not win any of his first eight matches in charge upon taking the job ahead of the 2021–22 season. It was only when he switched from a back-four that Frankfurt finally tasted victory, and against Bayern Munich no less.

It was the beginning of a successful relationship between Glasner and the ultra-high intensity football for which Frankfurt became known. By the end of that season, they had knocked out Barcelona and West Ham on the way to Europa League glory.

Glasner is not tactically wedded to the system. Indeed, in his first interview as Palace manager he explained: “My philosophy is easy: it’s scoring goals.”

Yet, Palace lined up in a 3-4-2-1 formation on Monday night at Goodison Park and delivered one of their better performances of recent months as they earned an important and well-earned point. Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew’s movement bamboozled Everton’s defence, as the pair took up roles as narrow wingers behind Jean-Philippe Mateta. But, when fit, those positions are surely made for the guile of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The wing-back role also looks set to get the best out of January signing Daniel Munoz, while Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards could establish a solid and mobile back-three.

The things he expects from us are real high-standard stuff

Marc Guehi on Oliver Glasner's training sessions

Christopher Michel, a journalist covering Frankfurt for Fussball.News, tells Standard Sport: “He has two favourite it systems: 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see one of these on a regular basis. Oliver tries out a lot.”

Glasner has unrelenting ambition. His training sessions tend to last no more than one-and-a-half hours, but are extremely intense.

“It’s different from what we had,” Guehi said after Glasner’s first training session this week. “The things he expects from us are real high-standard stuff.”

He may be demanding, but Glasner is said to have a “genuine liking for human beings”. He has a genuine liking for new challenges, too, and his latest begins against Burnley tomorrow when he takes to the Selhurst Park dugout for the first time.