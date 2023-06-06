Oliver Dowden was in charge of the Counter-Disinformation Unit during the pandemic

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, was in charge of the Government’s secretive Counter-Disinformation Unit (CDU) during the pandemic, the Telegraph can reveal.

Mr Dowden, who was Culture Secretary at the time, directed the CDU to start tackling Covid disinformation in March 2020.

The Telegraph disclosed last week the unit tracked discussions about controversial lockdown policies, and criticism of the mass vaccination of children against Covid, including by using artificial intelligence.

Documents also show that British citizens, including well-respected scientists and campaigners, had their posts monitored.

The Telegraph understands that Michelle Donelan, Mr Dowden’s eventual successor, tried to have the CDU shut down after she took over at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in September last year.

She was uncomfortable that the unit was flagging social media posts by British citizens that were neither disinformation – false information that is spread deliberately – nor misinformation – false information that is inadvertently spread.

Ms Donelan – who is currently on maternity leave - raised concerns with officials at a meeting after she took the post. A source said that she thought the unit should be replaced, or stripped back so that it focused “solely on foreign [material] and disinformation”.

Ms Donelan will resume responsibility for the unit when she returns from maternity leave in the summer, in her new role as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

On Tuesday Government officials scrambled to stem the growing scandal around the CDU.

Mr Dowden joined an urgent meeting with staff to discuss the furore and sources insisted that the CDU’s activities were innocuous because they trawled for information on the open web.

The Government has previously said that it did not report any of the examples found by the Telegraph to social media companies for removal, and that it does not report posts by MPs and journalists.

However, it has “trusted flagger” status with Twitter and Facebook, allowing it to fast-track complaints about content it believes to be in breach of the platforms’ rules.

During the pandemic, Mr Dowden and Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, also attended a meeting with technology companies about how to tackle Covid disinformation.

MPs raised concerns about the activities of the CDU with Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Clive Efford, the Labour M, asked Ms Frazer if she had “any dealings” with the unit and whether she could confirm that the Government “engages companies that use artificial intelligence to scour people’s social media accounts”.

Mr Frazer replied that the unit had moved to a different department when she was made Culture Secretary earlier this year, at the same time as wider government changes were ordered by Rishi Sunak.

She said: “The position is that the Disinformation Unit sits in DeSIT [the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology]. So I have had no dealings.”

Ruth Hannant, her permanent secretary, sitting alongside Ms Frazer, added: “As far as I am aware from conversations from people in DeSIT, the unit has never tracked the activity of individuals.”

The CDU used to sit in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport but moved across to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in March.

It is currently the responsibility of Chloe Smith, Acting Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, whose husband is a well-known Covid sceptic.

In September 2020, it was reported that he had branded coronavirus a “phantom” and a “mental illness” in Twitter posts which have since been deleted.

Ms Smith declined to comment.

Nadine Dorries, who oversaw the unit directly after Mr Dowden and before Ms Donelan, told the Telegraph that she was aware of the CDU and had been briefed on it, but that she never saw the people who are part of it.

The Government has repeatedly refused to disclose staffing or budget details of the unit on national security grounds.

However, Ms Dorries said on Monday that it was “a very small unit run by a very small number of staff”.

A source close to Mr Dowden said: “As Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden was strongly supportive of free speech… It is the job of Government to keep people safe, but not to stifle free and legitimate debate.”

A Government spokesperson said the CDU “tackles the most significant threats posed by disinformation to the UK’s public health and national security. Through the pandemic, this included suggestions that injecting bleach cured Covid-19 and disinformation about 5G technology that led to masts being burned down across the country. Since then, the unit has worked to address Russian state-backed disinformation relating to the invasion of Ukraine.”