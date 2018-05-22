Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin's 336-pound nose tackle, can land a backflip with ease

Wisconsin nose tackle Olive Sagapolu had 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Don’t let his size fool you. Olive Sagapolu is an incredible athlete.

Sagapolu is known for plugging the middle as the starting nose tackle for the Wisconsin defense. But he can also do things like this:

Meet @OSagapolu: Olive Sagapolu is 336 lbs

Olive Sagapolu does backflips

Olive Sagapolu is our nose tackle https://t.co/d9B2nESFLx pic.twitter.com/URLADLcQj0 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 22, 2018





Yeah, that’s a full backflip at 336 pounds. And he did it in the sand!

That’s insane.

Sagapolu has slimmed down some from the 2017 season when he played at around 348 pounds. Even when he was a bit heavier, he could pull off acrobatics like this:

#fatboi A post shared by Olive Sagapolu (@osagapolu) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT





He’s a man of many talents. Sagapolu, a native of American Samoa, plays the ukulele and was a member of his California high school’s cheerleading squad.

Sagapolu is definitely a lot more nimble than your average defensive tackle. It translates to the field, too. He has been a contributor for the Badgers ever since he arrived on campus, playing in a total of 36 games with 19 starts over the last three years.

Entering 2018, Wisconsin is counting on Sagapolu to be the veteran anchor along the defensive line, especially after losing so much production from the 2017 squad.

