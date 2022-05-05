Olive & June Just Launched Its Most Dazzling Collection Yet

Karina Hoshikawa
·3 min read

Between Euphoria‘s endless bevy of makeup inspo and the ongoing resurgence of all things Y2K, we don’t expect glitter and frosty textures to disappear from shelves anytime soon. Such of-the-moment beauty trends are signature to Olive & June, who joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics on a collab that presents an unexpected take on summer beauty: Dazzle, and lots of it. “This summer is all about shine and celebration,” Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle exclusively tells Refinery29. “e.l.f. has led the way in innovation at an incredible price point, but they don’t lose the imagination — which is very ‘Olive & June.'”

The limited-edition collection is chock full of gems of both the literal and figurative variety. “My true love language in beauty is incredible products at an accessible price point,” explains Gibson Tuttle. “I don’t believe you’re truly inclusive unless you’re price inclusive.” In a first for Olive & June, 3D stick-on nail gem stickers will be available for $9 apiece, alongside five new press-on designs and a brand-new shade of polish in a brilliant aquamarine. Ahead, peruse every item in the shiny new drop.

Jewel Pop, $9

“We’ve been wanting to make a turquoise for a long time,” says Gibson Tuttle of the sole bottle of polish in the e.l.f. collab. “Turquoise is a nail color people are obsessed with, so it was exciting to make it in this collaboration where it could really stand out on its own as its own color moment.”

Amethyst Holographic Press-Ons, $10

Following the smash success of its reusable press-on nails, Olive & June has released a set of high-shine nails inspired by e.l.f.’s playful hues. “When you think about e.l.f., you think about their point of view,” Gibson Tuttle says. “They have very unique makeup looks, and I knew we could match that in nail — it pushes Olive & June in a way too, which I like.”

Diamond Holographic Press-Ons, $10

For a shorter length with the same shine factor as the magnificent purple ones above, these white holographic press-ons are an instant party for your fingertips.

Pink Glitter Party Press-Ons, $10

Glitter polish is fun to apply and admire, but notoriously hard to break up with when it is time to remove. Solution: These easy-on-easy-off glittery tips in the perfect rosy pink.

Lavender Dream Press-Ons, $10

These lavender gradient tips are reminiscent of a perfect cotton-candy sunset, where swaths of pink meet purple-blue dusk. Pure nail bliss.

Jewel Pop Press-Ons, $10

For when you want to wear the new Jewel Pop nail polish but are also kind of impatient — no dry time or chipping in your future.

Moonstone Shine Nail Art Gems, $9

“We’ve been waiting to launch nail gems for a moment that felt right,” says Gibson Tuttle. Now, you can truly be seen from space by pairing your e.l.f. face gems with equally blinged-out nails.

Diamond Sparkle Nail Art Gems, $9

3D nail art is a very specific look, but it’s a buildable look,” says Gibson Tuttle. “Coming out with them in sticker form was the right way to do it so people could build it [to their desired effect].” Add one to an accent nail for a hint of glimmer, or load up each nail for a multi-carat mani.

