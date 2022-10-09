Olive branch to critics as Rishi Sunak ally given key role in Liz Truss Government

Liz Truss has thrown an olive branch to her critics in the Conservative Party by promoting one of Rishi Sunak’s allies - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP

A prominent backer of Rishi Sunak has been handed a key job by Liz Truss in an olive branch to backbench critics who claim she has favoured her own supporters in forming her Government.

It is understood that Greg Hands, a critic of Ms Truss’s policies during the leadership campaign, will be appointed as minister of state in the department of international trade, replacing Conor Burns who was sacked on Friday over allegations of serious misconduct at the Tory party conference.

The Prime Minister angered some MPs by appointing backers of her leadership campaign to Government posts with only one supporter of Mr Sunak - Michael Ellis, the Attorney General - in the Cabinet, and by failing to lay the groundwork for the tax announcements with MPs.

Mr Hands has defended her high growth, low tax strategy since her election as leader after initially criticising her economic policies in July.

As part of Mr Sunak’s campaign, he warned that a “classic leftist borrowing and spending spree” would be the “wrong thing to do at the moment.”

He backed the former Chancellor, saying the main priority for the country at the moment was “to get control of inflation and then to deliver growth and the tax cuts that we need.”

Last month, however, he said there was "nothing inherently revolutionary or wrong" with the PM's plan of lower taxes, higher growth and supply side reform. He said: "All of the measures have strong merits, and taken together, may well be what’s needed."

Greg Hands, who was critical of Liz Truss during the leadership campaign, will replace Conor Hands as an international trade minister

A Government source said: “Greg was one of Rishi’s most high-profile backers. This is a very clear signal from the PM that she wants to unify the party and bring everyone back together. Greg has been a vocal supporter of the PM’s economic plan, he’s competent and well-liked across the party.”

Mr Hands is a fluent German speaker with long ministerial experience including in the Cabinet. He was chief secretary to the Treasury under Chancellor George Osborne, before serving under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson as minister of state in the department of international trade.

It comes amid calls by senior party figures for Ms Truss to do more to unite the party. Grant Shapps, the former Transport Secretary, who led the challenge to the axing of the 45p tax rate, said he wanted Ms Truss to succeed but added: “Success is of course a two-way street, so wise leadership from the centre will enable MPs to cheer on the PM.

“Decisions need to be clearly thought through, communicated and delivered and I will work with backbenchers to scrutinise these policies so that they deliver for the British people.”

Bob Blackman, executive secretary of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, said: “Everyone wants to row behind the PM but we don’t want to be taken by surprise when they come up with things that haven’t been properly considered.”

Conor Burns who was sacked as an international trade minister after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference - Andrew Matthews/PA

It came as a senior Tory MP urged Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, to bring forward his growth plan. Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said he has been told by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that the independent watchdog on public finances could have a "full forecast" ready before the end of October

The Chancellor is not due to set out his medium term fiscal plan until November 23, with an updated OBR forecast to be published on the same date.

But Mr Stride told Times Radio: "What I've been doing is putting my energies into trying to persuade the Chancellor and the Government that they need to bring forward this fiscal event and the OBR forecast that will accompany it in order to establish at the earliest possible opportunity precisely what the economic plan is, and to demonstrate to the market so that plan is fiscally credible.

"Because you can trace much of the problems that the party is having at the moment to the economics and to that Friday September 23 statement, when unfortunately the markets took a very dim view of it, and all the sort of... major problems that the Government's got into since then can be traced back to that. So we need to have this as a major reset moment.”