Olive branch to critics as Rishi Sunak ally given key role in Liz Truss Government

Charles Hymas
·4 min read
Liz Truss has thrown an olive branch to her critics in the Conservative Party by promoting one of Rishi Sunak’s allies - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP
Liz Truss has thrown an olive branch to her critics in the Conservative Party by promoting one of Rishi Sunak’s allies - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP

A prominent backer of Rishi Sunak has been handed a key job by Liz Truss in an olive branch to backbench critics who claim she has favoured her own supporters in forming her Government.

It is understood that Greg Hands, a critic of Ms Truss’s policies during the leadership campaign, will be appointed as minister of state in the department of international trade, replacing Conor Burns who was sacked on Friday over allegations of serious misconduct at the Tory party conference.

The Prime Minister angered some MPs by appointing backers of her leadership campaign to Government posts with only one supporter of Mr Sunak - Michael Ellis, the Attorney General - in the Cabinet, and by failing to lay the groundwork for the tax announcements with MPs.

Mr Hands has defended her high growth, low tax strategy since her election as leader after initially criticising her economic policies in July.

As part of Mr Sunak’s campaign, he warned that a “classic leftist borrowing and spending spree” would be the “wrong thing to do at the moment.”

He backed the former Chancellor, saying the main priority for the country at the moment was “to get control of inflation and then to deliver growth and the tax cuts that we need.”

Last month, however, he said there was "nothing inherently revolutionary or wrong" with the PM's plan of lower taxes, higher growth and supply side reform. He said: "All of the measures have strong merits, and taken together, may well be what’s needed."

Greg Hands, who was critical of Liz Truss during the leadership campaign, will replace Conor Hands as an international trade minister
Greg Hands, who was critical of Liz Truss during the leadership campaign, will replace Conor Hands as an international trade minister

A Government source said: “Greg was one of Rishi’s most high-profile backers. This is a very clear signal from the PM that she wants to unify the party and bring everyone back together. Greg has been a vocal supporter of the PM’s economic plan, he’s competent and well-liked across the party.”

Mr Hands is a fluent German speaker with long ministerial experience including in the Cabinet. He was chief secretary to the Treasury under Chancellor George Osborne, before serving under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson as minister of state in the department of international trade.

It comes amid calls by senior party figures for Ms Truss to do more to unite the party. Grant Shapps, the former Transport Secretary, who led the challenge to the axing of the 45p tax rate, said he wanted Ms Truss to succeed but added: “Success is of course a two-way street, so wise leadership from the centre will enable MPs to cheer on the PM.

“Decisions need to be clearly thought through, communicated and delivered and I will work with backbenchers to scrutinise these policies so that they deliver for the British people.”

Bob Blackman, executive secretary of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, said: “Everyone wants to row behind the PM but we don’t want to be taken by surprise when they come up with things that haven’t been properly considered.”

Conor Burns who was sacked as an international trade minister after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference - Andrew Matthews/PA
Conor Burns who was sacked as an international trade minister after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference - Andrew Matthews/PA

It came as a senior Tory MP urged Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, to bring forward his growth plan. Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said he has been told by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that the independent watchdog on public finances could have a "full forecast" ready before the end of October

The Chancellor is not due to set out his medium term fiscal plan until November 23, with an updated OBR forecast to be published on the same date.

But Mr Stride told Times Radio: "What I've been doing is putting my energies into trying to persuade the Chancellor and the Government that they need to bring forward this fiscal event and the OBR forecast that will accompany it in order to establish at the earliest possible opportunity precisely what the economic plan is, and to demonstrate to the market so that plan is fiscally credible.

"Because you can trace much of the problems that the party is having at the moment to the economics and to that Friday September 23 statement, when unfortunately the markets took a very dim view of it, and all the sort of... major problems that the Government's got into since then can be traced back to that. So we need to have this as a major reset moment.”

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh