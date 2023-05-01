Olin (NYSE:OLN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 9th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Olin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Olin's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 7.0% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Olin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Olin has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Olin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Olin that investors should take into consideration.

