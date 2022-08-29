Oli London Publicly Apologizes for Obsessive Behavior With BTS' Jimin

Oli London, a "transracial" influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin, has issued a formal apology towards the K-pop star in addition to the wider Asian community for their problematic behavior.

The British creative previously faced backlash for coming out as "non-binary Korean" with numerous social media users criticizing them for cultural appropriation and fetishization by objectifying the people and culture of South Korea.

London wrote in their latest statement: "I am writing this after a great period of self-reflection and after undergoing therapy and mental health help to try and become a better person and to try to deal with my multiple personality disorder, overly obsessive behavior and my addiction to plastic surgery." In the apology, they open up about being bullied as a kid due to their appearance: "I used to be scared of looking in the mirror and would try to make myself physically sick so I wouldn't have to go to school."

They continued: "At age 23, I moved to Korea and lived there for 1 year and this changed me completely as a person forever... I found solace and happiness in K-pop and Korean culture, it gave me an escape from reality and I funneled all of my attention and love into someone who I greatly admired and idolized -- Park Jimin."

London further wrote that they became "overly obsessed" with Jimin, leading to 32 plastic surgeries that they admitted is "wrong and unhealthy." "I apologize wholeheartedly to Jimin, to BTS, to ARMY and all the Asian community who may have found my obsession 'too much,' 'creepy' or 'unhealthy.' I was simply trying to become someone I idolized, which I'm sure is something many K-pop fans can relate to."

They went on to note that they've been "undergoing therapy and rehabilitation to try to deal with [their] unhealthy behavior and addiction to Jimin and plastic surgery," closing the statement by "promising to do better."

Watch the apology video down below.