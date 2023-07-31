OLG Presents Milton with $2.5 Million for Hosting Elements Casino Mohawk

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has recently announced its first-quarter payment of $2,536,285 to the Town of Milton for hosting Elements Casino Mohawk from April 1 to June 30. Since the casino's opening in August 1999, Milton has received $137,672,255 in revenue-sharing payments from OLG.

These payments are made to host communities based on a consistent formula applied to all gaming sites in Ontario. The formula uses a graduated scale of gaming revenue generated at the hosted site to determine the financial support provided to the community.

OLG takes great pride in distributing some casino gaming proceeds to local communities, with a strong focus on aiding economic recovery, infrastructure development, and job creation. OLG reinvests 100 percent of its profits back into Ontario as part of its commitment to the province.

Over the past eight years, casino service providers have made impressive investments of more than $2 billion in private-sector capital across the province. This extensive investment has resulted in the development and opening of seven new casinos, with one planned development and various gaming expansions and non-gaming amenities contributing to the province's economic growth.

Since 1994, host communities have collectively received more than $2 billion in non-tax gaming revenue, further highlighting the positive impact of casino gaming on the communities they serve.

OLG, a crown agency, continues to focus on developing world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario while also playing a crucial role in supporting local communities through its revenue-sharing program. The corporation remains committed to creating a dynamic gaming industry that benefits all Ontarians.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter