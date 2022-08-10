Olesya Rulin, High School Musical 's Kelsi, Gives Birth to First Baby — See the Sweet Video

olesya rulin

Olesya Rulin is off to the start of something new — parenthood!

The 36-year-old actress, who starred as composer Kelsi Nielsen in the High School Musical franchise, and husband Joseph Noel Pauline welcomed their first baby together, daughter Ondine Michelle Pauline, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Rulin shared the happy news alongside a sweet video of infant Ondine snuggled in a baby blanket while sleeping.

"Ondine Michelle Pauline. Thank you for choosing @joeypauline and I to be your parents," Rulin wrote. "You have an army of a family that's been waiting for you. Thank you to all of the life lessons that have brought us to a place where we can welcome you with love in our hearts, peace in our minds, and gratitude in our souls."

The new mom received congratulatory messages from some of her former HSM castmates in the comments.

"Welcome to the world sweet baby girl 💖 Congratulations you two! I'm glad to see she has arrived safely 🕊 Sending you and her so much Love. Xo," wrote KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the film.

Drew Seely, who sang several songs for Zac Efron's character Troy in the first film, added, "Yay!!!! So happy for y'all. Congratulations 🎈"

Rulin, who tied the knot with Pauline last year, first announced her pregnancy news in March.

"COMING SOON 2022 🎀," she captioned a photo that revealed her baby bump.