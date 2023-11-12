Oleksandr Zinchenko ready for 'game of our lives' as Ukraine head into Euro 2024 showdown against Italy

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine are preparing for “the game of our lives” against Italy after he enjoyed a routine win for Arsenal over Burnley.

The Gunners defeated Burnley 3-1 on Saturday to move up to third in the Premier League and bounce back from two losses last week.

Zinchenko was one of the stars of the show, impressing from left-back and scoring Arsenal’s third goal with an emphatic finish.

The 26-year-old is now off to join up with Ukraine ahead of their defining Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on November 20.

Ukraine a currently second in Group C, behind England, and Italy trail them by three points with a game in hand.

If Italy beat North Macedonia on Friday, they will pip Ukraine to qualification for next summer's Euros should they avoid defeat in their showdown on November 20.

If Italy do not win against North Macedonia, then Ukraine will beat Italy to qualification should they earn a point against them.

“It is going to be a massive game,” said Zinchenko. “For sure, it is going to be the game of our lives.

“Especially now, the toughest time of this country’s independence. To bring some positive news for Ukrainian people is so important.

“To have played in the Euros is an amazing achievement already and especially now.

“We know that while we are wearing the Ukrainian shirt, it is absolutely the proudest moment of our lives and since being a kid, you always dream of playing for the national team but especially now, with the war in our country, we understand completely that every single game, it doesn’t matter what one - even a friendly - when you win the game there are a lot of positives things for our people.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko was on target as Arsenal eased past Burnley (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The match will take place in Leverkusen as Ukraine are unable to play games in their country following Russia’s invasion last year.

Zinchenko has regularly spoken out against the war and also worked with charitable causes to help those in Ukraine.

Despite the horrors going in his country, the left-back’s form for Arsenal has not dipped - but he insists trying to play football while the war is going on is nothing compared to what others go through.

“It is hard to be a player knowing what is going on? Or is is hard for the people who are staying on the front line and giving their lives for our independence, for our people,” he said. “So, which way is harder? That is the answer.”