Oleksandr Zinchenko will ‘never forget’ Man City support during invasion of Ukraine

Zinchenko draped the Ukrainian flag around the Premier League trophy (Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko has said he will “never forget” the support he was shown by Manchester City and its fans following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zinchenko broke down in tears after City sealed the Premier League title, his fourth with the club, following a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. The Ukranian player draped his country’s flag around the trophy in the post-match celebrations.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It’s unforgettable emotions for me. For all Ukrainians which at the moment are starving, they are surviving, in my country because of Russian aggression.

“I am so proud to be Ukrainian. I would love to one day bring this title to Ukraine. For all Ukrainian people because they deserve it.

“It [support] means everything to me. I want to die for these people. For all this support because what people gave me, what they have done for me during this period, the toughest period of my life, I am so appreciative. I will never forget this. Never in my life.”

He also said he did find it difficult to deal with what is happening in Ukraine and at the same time celebrating wins with City.

“Honestly at some point, especially in the beginning, I didn’t even think too much about football,” he said. “It’s impossible to live in the same time with what is happening in my country. But with all the support I’ve had we did it.”

Zinchenko also reflected on the league title win which could have also been won by Liverpool on the final day of the season.

City initially went 2-0 down to Villa and with the Reds beating Wolves 3-1, City had to bag a win to take the title.

They pulled off a stunning comeback to win 3-2 and Zinchenko hopes the club can continue their success: “I hope we are going to keep going. This is the most amazing club who deserve everything.”