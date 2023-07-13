Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois date: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois meet at Thursday's press conference - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Oleksandr Usyk will put his three world title belts on the line in his clash with mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Usyk, 36, was expected to have an undisputed showdown with Britain’s Tyson Fury in April this year, until negotiations broke down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The bout will be the Ukrainian’s first defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO belts since last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua in a rematch between the 2012 Olympic gold medallists.

He is the firm favourite and holds a 20-0 record, but the young Briton Dubois has other ideas.

Having suffered his first professional loss to fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce in November 2020, the 25-year-old from London has worked his way back into contention with four consecutive stoppage wins and is now 19-1 (18) as a professional.

Despite his relative inexperience in world title fights, Dubois’s size advantage could give him the edge if he can land an early blow on the veteran Ukrainian.

Listed as 6ft 5in tall and often weighing in at around 240lbs, he is a natural heavy weight.

Meanwhile, Usyk is a natural cruiserweight who has now moved up to heavyweight after spending most of his career at 200lbs.

Asked about Dubois’s chances of winning the fight, Anthony Joshua told IFL TV: “It’s heavyweight boxing, remember. You’re dealing with serious hitters, that’s why I give him a puncher’s chance.”

When is the fight and at what time?

The heavyweight rivals will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, August 26.

The main event start time is yet to be officially announced.

Who is in the undercard line-up

The undercard line-up has not been announced yet, but will be updated here when it is.

Where is it?

The heavyweight rivals will do battle at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland - the country where Usyk won his first world title.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight is being screened live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will become the new name for BT Sport from Tuesday, July 18.

Prices for a BT Sport package currently start from £18 per month providing viewers sign up for a two-year contract. Alternatively, viewers can purchase a £29.99 Monthly Pass. This offers access to all BT Sport content for 30 days and can be cancelled up until the day before it is due for renewal.

What are the boxers saying?

Dubois has vowed to end Oleksandr Usyk’s reign as a heavyweight world champion when they clash in front of a crowd of 43,000 in Poland on August 26.

The 25-year-old from London insists he is firing on all cylinders after coming through a tough win against Kevin Lerena in December, during which he was knocked down three times in the opening round while struggling with a knee injury.

“The knee is fine, that’s all cleared up now,” said Dubois, as the rivals came together in Warsaw on Monday for the first press conference.

“I’m in a training camp, I’m running and everything is going well. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m ready to take it with both hands.

“This has been a long time coming and I’m ready to take it on. Usyk has been a great champion but everything with a beginning has an end and I’m ready.”

Usyk will likely have the support of the crowd, after over one million Ukrainian refugees relocated to Poland to escape Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Story continues

Adding to the significance of the occasion is that the fight unfolds two days after Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“First of all I want to thank the guys who are defending Ukraine now,” said the unbeaten 36-year-old.

“It’s only because of them doing that, that we have the opportunity to defend our titles and bring glory to our country and the flag of our country.

“I’m really happy to be back in Poland. This country has greeted me well.

“I became the WBO cruiserweight champion here and then over the next years I collected several belts. Now I’m back in Poland here to defend them.

“I want thank the people of Poland for the support they are giving to Ukraine. I’ve been travelling around the world, fighting in the backyards of my opponents, but this fight here in Poland will be the closest one to my home.”

What are the odds?

Oleksandr Usyk 1/10

Daniel Dubois 9/1

Draw 25/1

Betting on the fight? Get the best free bets and sign up offers here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.