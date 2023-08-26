Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois: When is the fight, how to watch and the undercard line-up

Daniel Dubois, right, is a mandatory challenger to Usyk - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Ukraine’s reigning world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk hit the scales 12 pounds lighter than British challenger Daniel Dubois at Friday’s weigh-in for today’s title clash in Wroclaw, Poland.

Unbeaten Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, came in at 100.2kg (220.9lbs) compared to his taller opponent’s 105.8kg (233.2lbs).

The Ukrainian, who carries the hopes of a nation battling a Russian invasion, had weighed in at 100.5kg for his most recent fight against Britain’s Anthony Joshua a year ago in Saudi Arabia.

“Maybe I’m not heavy like Daniel but I have different, I have heart,” said the 36-year-old Ukrainian, who has a 20-0 record and can count on his compatriots to make up most of the crowd at the open-air Tarczynski Arena.

Dubois, 25 and with a professional record of 19 wins and one defeat, was first on the scales and at his lightest in six years, seven pounds lighter than at his most recent fight.

When is the fight and at what time?

The heavyweight rivals will go toe-to-toe on today, August 26. The night’s boxing starts at 7pm UK time (8pm local time). The ringwalks for the Usyk-Dubois fight are expected at about 10pm.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois bout is on pay-per-view, on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) at a one-off cost of £19.95, regardless of whether you are already a TNT Sports subscriber.

TNT Sports subscriptions already cost £29.99 a month but different monthly packages are also available for BT Broadband customers. To watch this fight, subscribers will need to purchase the viewing rights through TNT Sports Box Office.

In the UK, radio coverage of Usyk-Dubois will be on TalkSport.

Where is it?

The heavyweight rivals will do battle today at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland - the country where Usyk won his first world title.

Who is in the undercard line-up?

The schedule for today is as follows, with Bryce Mills and Damian Tymosz getting things under way at 7pm UK time.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)

Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)

What are the boxers saying?

Dubois will draw inspiration from Tyson Fury when he faces world heavyweight champion Usyk today.

Dubois (19-1, 18KOs) will walk out at Tarczynski Arena in front of around 43,000 spectators this weekend with the majority inside the Polish venue supporting Ukrainian hero Usyk (20-0, 13KOs) given many Ukraine natives have resided in Poland since Russia’s invasion of their country last year.

While Dubois, 25, can expect a hostile ring walk for his first world title fight, his promoter Frank Warren has been here before.

It was Warren and his Queensberry Promotions company that made the match-up between Fury and Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, which ended with the British heavyweight producing an enormous upset in Germany to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in remarkable fashion.

That was Fury’s maiden world title bout and few gave him a chance, but he pulled off a shock victory on points in Dusseldorf and stablemate Dubois is now dreaming of doing the same in Wroclaw.

“All the great fighters had to do it. Before they were champions, people doubted them and had a lot of things to say,” Dubois said.

“Boxing is made up of opinions so I never take it to heart or let it break me. I am ready to go. Ready to go out there and prove what I need to do.

“Tyson is a good example. Look at what he has done and gone on to achieve now. I just need to get the prayers going and hopefully the big man upstairs hears me.”

What are the odds?

Oleksandr Usyk 1/10

Daniel Dubois 15/2

Draw 33/1

