Oleksandr Usyk ‘sure’ Tyson Fury will face him in undisputed heavyweight showdown after Anthony Joshua win

The classy Oleksandr Usyk is bidding to become the undisputed champion of a second weight division (Action Images via Reuters)

Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury will face him in a mammoth undisputed heavyweight showdown, insisting that is the only fight he is now willing to entertain.

The Ukrainian withstood an improved performance from Anthony Joshua to claim a split-decision victory in Saturday night’s huge rematch in Saudi Arabia that came 11 months after his comprehensive points win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With a 20th professional victory in only his fourth fight at heavyweight, former 200lbs king Usyk successfully retained the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts he first won on that fateful night in north London last September, also picking up The Ring title recently vacated by Fury.

Fury still holds the WBC strap he took from Deontay Wilder and defended against Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, but recently insisted once again that he was now retired after a potential bout with Derek Chisora fell through.

However, Usyk does not believe the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ can resist the chance for one of the biggest fights in boxing history that would crown the first undisputed champion of boxing’s blue-riband division since Lennox Lewis.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced that he wants to fight me,” Usyk told Sky Sports through a translator in the ring after a bizarre rant from an angry Joshua, who grabbed hold of the microphone after confronting Usyk and throwing down two of his belts.

“I want to fight him and if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Asked if he was confident he could go on to reign totally supreme over another weight divison, he added: “Only God knows whether I will or not. But all these gentlemen around me, my team, they are going to help me.”