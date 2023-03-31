Oleksandr Usyk promoter sends surprising Tyson Fury message to fans

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has urged fans to ‘stop hating Tyson Fury’ after a fight between the heavyweights fell through this month.

Usyk and Fury were in talks to box each other on 29 April to crown an undisputed champion, but the bout – which was set to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium – collapsed as negotiations deteriorated.

Fury blamed Usyk, despite the Ukrainian accepting a 30-70 purse split in his opponent’s favour, while Usyk blamed the Briton. However, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk is keen for the blame games to come to an end.

“I want to take this opportunity and appeal to the fans,” Krassyuk told iD Boxing, “and to urge: Stop hating Tyson Fury.

“He is a normal human being like everyone, like all of us. He has his own right to decide what to do and what not to do. He is the champion, and it’s up to him.

“We pulled out of negotiations,” Krassyuk clarified. “Team Usyk did that – myself and Egis Klimas [Usyk’s manager].

“We took this decision when we realised and got some proof that it’s not happening. So, the question is off; Team Usyk pulled out of negotiations, we initiated that.

“This is very important, because some people keep asking me on social media: Who did that? Why? What happened? So, now it’s clear. Team Usyk pulled the plug out.”

Unified champion Usyk is now expected to face WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois this summer, while it is unclear what is next for WBC champion Fury.

However, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has opened the door to more talks with Fury – despite negotiations collapsing on two previous occasions.

Joshua is first set to fight Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.