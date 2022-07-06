The New OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F from INNOCN is Ideal for Boosting Productivity and Work Efficiency

·3 min read
INNOCN OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F

SHENZHEN, China, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN), founded in 2014, is a business focused on the manufacture and distribution of premium monitors, commercial displays, and all-in-one computers. By conducting research and developing new products, INNOCN has improved the display monitor industry and consistently given customers a top-notch screen viewing experience.

INNOCN's developers are gearing up to release one of their most recent creations, which is sure to impress its users. The INNOCN OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F for Laptop and MacBook is a 15.6-inch portable monitor that will be available on July 7th. The company has had many huge successes with previously released display monitors, so it's not surprising that fans of INNOCN's monitors are looking forward to the arrival of the new product. Starting July 7th, interested buyers will be able to purchase the new monitor at the original listing price of 349 € on Amazon US, DE, FR, IT, ES, PL, NL, and SE. Nearly a week after the initial release, Prime Day deals will be available.

The new OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F is ideal for increasing productivity and work efficiency for those who are focused on completing tasks. It provides a simple and easy user experience that can be implemented in any work environment. This portable monitor is jam-packed with useful tools for everyone, from DJs and gamers to remote teachers and office workers. Furthermore, the OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F is a travel monitor that can be used for business trips, on-the-go meetings, or even personal travel. With its high image quality, vibrant colors, and high brightness features, users will have a fantastic viewing experience. This new laptop monitor is the best portable color second screen monitor for MacBook. INNOCN's portable monitors do not flicker and use technologies that emit a small amount of blue light to provide a pleasant viewing experience. This Full HD Anti-Glare monitor for PC's ultra-flat design complements its other desirable features. For an optimal user experience, the device's IPS display has a 1080p resolution and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Prime Day is an annual shopping event on Amazon that is only available to Prime members and offers incredible discounts on products from well-known brands as well as independent merchants. It will be held on July 12th and 13th, and customers will be able to purchase a portable external monitor from INNOCN at a discounted price.

INNOCN Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day will bring new deals to online buyers. It is a day when many people buy products at deep discounts that they would not normally get throughout the year. INNOCN is taking part and is offering special deals on some of their newest devices to customers. The INNOCN OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F for Laptop and MacBook, as well as the INNOCN Portable Monitor N1F PRO, will be available for purchase on July 12th and 13th. For those who are interested in the OLED Second Screen Monitor 15A1F, the monitor is available on Prime Day for the low price of 279 €. During those two days, the N1F PRO will be available for only 199 €. Customers who miss out on the release date sale on Amazon DE and Amazon FR can save 50 to 70 euros on Prime Day and get the perfect monitor to add to their daily routine.

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c42e79d-0d76-4d9c-bd8d-1f79058c38cb


