O'Leary residents facing sizable rate increases

O'Leary, a town in western P.E.I. with a population of about 350, has applied to IRAC for approval to make some sizable increases to water and sewer rates as well as frontage rates.

Officials would like to raise the cost per unit from $190 to $280 and increase frontage rates from $0.95 to $1.20 per foot.

In its application, the CAO says the utility has been operating at a deficit and the town had some unexpected major upgrades to the treatment plant that created more debt.

This year, O'Leary has to desludge both lagoon cells and replace electronic equipment that's been damaged due to toxic and corrosive gas, according to the filing made by the town's CAO.

The work is expected to cost about $2 million.

A special council meeting on the issue was held in April. Residents of O'Leary have until Friday to submit comments.

CBC P.E.I. contacted the mayor for an interview but didn't get a reply.

