Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 8 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

Another SEC football game has been postponed.

The conference announced Monday that the Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M game, scheduled for Saturday at Kyle Field, has been postponed “due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program.”

It marks the second straight A&M game to get postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the Aggies’ program. SEC protocols mandate a 10-day quarantine for players who test positive. Those deemed to have been “high-risk” due to contact tracing are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Last week’s game against Tennessee was postponed and tentatively moved to Dec. 12, the weekend before the SEC title game. The SEC has been using the Dec. 12 weekend as a makeup date for games that get postponed due to COVID-19. Because A&M already has a game moved to that day, the SEC said “the opportunity to reschedule” the Ole Miss game will be “evaluated.”

Last week, the SEC approved allowing makeup games to be played on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC title game. Texas A&M is 5-1, a game behind 6-0 Alabama in the SEC West standings. The Aggies are technically still alive for the division title and a berth in the conference title game, but they lost to the Crimson Tide earlier in the year, making their chances to advance to Atlanta remote.

“The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date,” the conference said Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement last week that making Dec. 19 available for make-up games creates “added flexibility” to “provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020."

In addition to the Texas A&M vs. Tennessee game, three other SEC games — No. 1 Alabama vs. LSU, No. 12 Georgia vs. Missouri and No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State — were also postponed last week.

In all, 15 FBS games in Week 11 were either canceled or postponed.

Week 12 games canceled/postponed

In addition to Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, several other games in Week 12 have also been postponed or outright canceled.

The full list is below:

