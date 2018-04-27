Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson ruled eligible to play immediately at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh finally has his quarterback.

Michigan announced Friday, Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson has been ruled eligible to play immediately for the Wolverines in 2018. He will be a junior.

A four-star recruit in 2016, Patterson elected to transfer from Ole Miss this spring citing a grievance with the school's football program. Patterson and five other recruits claimed the school misled them about the severity of the Hugh Freeze situation.

Patterson then cited that as a reason to avoid losing a year of eligibility to transfer. Ole Miss initially contested the claim.

pic.twitter.com/nbi3zmsBdQ

However, after much discussion, Michigan and Ole Miss came to an agreement on what was best for the student-athlete, and in association with the NCAA found a way to grant Patterson his eligibility.

Story Continues

MORE: Former Michigan QB Wilton Speight transferring to UCLA

Patterson threw for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games for the Rebels in 2017. He played in 10 games in two seasons for Ole Miss.